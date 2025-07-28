South Africa
    You must be July-ing if you think homeschooling is not for you

    As the second half of the school year begins, thousands of South African families reflect on the first half of the school year. Overcrowded classrooms, long placement queues, ongoing disruption, and individual learning needs not being met are just some of the reasons many parents are exploring alternative options.
    Issued by Impaq
    28 Jul 2025
    If you’ve ever thought, “Homeschooling isn’t for us,” you may want to think again.

    In fact, homeschooling has evolved significantly in South Africa over the past decade. It is no longer a fringe choice, nor is it reserved only for families with unique circumstances. It’s a legitimate, structured educational option that more and more South African families are choosing – for flexibility, for quality, and for a better fit.

    “We’re seeing a consistent rise in parents considering home and online education not just as a backup, but as a preferred option,” says Louise Schoonwinkel, managing director of Optimi Schooling where Impaq is a registered trademark. “Whether it’s to support a child’s academic needs, manage time better, or align with family values, the reasons are becoming increasingly mainstream.”

    Homeschooling in South Africa today

    In South Africa, learners can legally be homeschooled up to the end of Grade 9, provided they are registered with their provincial education department. From Grade 10 onwards, learners can enrol with an accredited distance education provider – such as Impaq – to follow a structured, CAPS-aligned curriculum and write the National Senior Certificate (NSC). Impaq is registered with SACAI who is accredited by Umalusi.

    This means that learners who start homeschooling can still complete their matric and gain university entrance, just like their peers in traditional schools.

    “There is a common misconception that alternative schooling options ends in grade 9, or that it’s academically inferior. That’s simply not true,” says Schoonwinkel.

    Flexibility without compromise

    One of the biggest benefits of homeschooling is flexibility. Learners can work at their own pace, access lessons online or through structured materials, and build a routine that suits their lifestyle. This is particularly useful for learners with additional needs, athletes, performers, or families living in remote areas.

    But flexibility does not mean a lack of structure.

    Impaq learners follow a curriculum aligned with the Department of Basic Education’s standards and are supported through assessments, facilitators or private tutors, online classes, and subject specialists. “We’ve created a solution that gives parents peace of mind – they don’t have to reinvent the wheel,” says Schoonwinkel. “We handle the academic roadmap, so families can focus on learning and growth.”

    Is homeschooling right for your family?

    Homeschooling isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution, but it’s more adaptable than most people assume. Whether you’re looking for a more focused academic path, better mental health support, less bullying, or just want to take back control of your child’s learning environment, there’s a version of home education that might work for you.

    If you’re feeling overwhelmed by school placements, unhappy with your current school experience, or curious about how education could be different, homeschooling is worth considering.

    As we reach the mid-year mark, it’s a good time to assess what’s working and what’s not. Education is too important to leave on autopilot. Now is the time to research, explore, and take the first step if something needs to change.

    Homeschooling might not have been your original plan, but it just might be the opportunity your child needs.

