A mid-year moment to rethink education

July marks the halfway point of the academic year – and with it, a natural pause for families to reflect. After the intensity of mid-year exams, many parents start to see more clearly whether their child is coping in their current school environment. It's often the moment when questions begin: Is this school still the right fit? Is my child progressing the way they should? Do we need to consider a change for 2026?

While most families won’t take immediate action, July is when these reflections begin. It’s not just about rest. It’s about RE-flecting on what’s working and what’s not. RE-setting goals for the months ahead. And RE-wiring your thinking around what education can look like.

“Mid-year is a natural checkpoint for families,” says Louise Schoonwinkel, managing director at MD of Optimi Schooling where Impaq is a registered trademark. “It’s a time to assess whether the current learning environment is still serving the learner well – emotionally, academically, and socially.”

Are your family’s educational needs still being met?

As learners grow and circumstances shift, what worked in the past may no longer be suitable. Some learners may be falling behind quietly. Others may be facing emotional pressures, large class sizes, or teaching approaches that no longer match their needs.

For many families, this is the moment to explore flexible alternatives – including home or online schooling – that offer a personalised, structured, and CAPS-aligned education.

“The conversation isn’t about ‘leaving’ the traditional system,” Schoonwinkel explains. “It’s about asking: what’s right for my child now? Families deserve to know that there are high-quality alternatives that can meet learners where they are.”

A new lens for learning

Rethinking education doesn’t mean a rushed decision. At Impaq, we encourage families to use this moment to gather information, ask questions, and explore their options. Planning for 2026 starts now – and we’re here to support that journey.

A flexible system doesn’t mean a lack of structure. With distance education providers like Impaq, learners can follow the full CAPS curriculum, write their National Senior Certificate (NSC), and benefit from a supportive network of qualified teachers and academic support staff. The only difference is that it happens on a timetable and in a format that suits the learner.

“When families choose Impaq, they’re choosing a trusted education partner with over 20 years of experience in flexible learning,” adds Schoonwinkel. “They’re also choosing peace of mind – knowing that their child’s education is in good hands.”

RE-flect. RE-set. RE-wire – on your terms

This July, let’s help families rethink education with purpose. Whether it’s a concern about placement, academic support, mental health, or simply a better fit for the child’s learning style – the key is starting the conversation.

Because education isn’t one-size-fits-all – and it’s okay to adapt the plan.

If you’d like to explore what home and online schooling can look like for your family, visit www.impaq.co.za for more information.



