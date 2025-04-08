Education Section
    Education

    Autism Awareness Month: Autism spectrum disorder and the need for effective school alternatives

    Autism spectrum disorder. It’s a complex topic, to say the least, and one that presents countless challenges to the parents, caregivers and teachers of affected children.
    By Louise Schoonwinkel, issued by Impaq
    8 Apr 2025
    While designated days like World Autism Awareness Day in April is an important part of creating awareness about autism, the challenges remain plentiful.

    Not least among the challenges is finding a suitable school for the child on the spectrum. The reality for many hundreds of children on the spectrum is that they simply have to cope in a mainstream environment, due to the lack of options.

    One alternative in this regard is home and online learning as it provides structured, curriculum-aligned education that can simply and effectively be tailored to meet the individual needs of the learner in question.

    Education today is about putting the needs of the learner first, which starts with the acknowledgement that the days of a one-size-fits-all approach are both outdated and simply no longer necessary. Alternative options, like homeschooling, bear exploring if we are serious about ensuring our children get a relevant education, while taking the needs of the learner and their family into consideration.

    A common concern for parents considering homeschooling is whether their child will miss out on social experiences. The reality is that home and online schooled learners often have more flexibility to engage in activities outside of a school setting. Joining homeschooling groups, sports clubs, or online communities can help learners build strong social connections.

    For families with children involved in sports, music, or other demanding activities, home and online schooling provides the flexibility to balance education with personal passions. It also allows for real-life learning experiences that bring lessons to life in ways that textbooks cannot.

    Importantly, homeschooling does not mean children need to be formally educated by their parents. Parents, or caregivers, play a supporting role in homeschooling, and do not need to take on the role of teacher.

    One of the biggest challenges in traditional schooling is that every child is expected to learn at the same speed. Some children grasp concepts quickly and feel unchallenged, while others need more time and may fall behind. Homeschooling removes these pressures, allowing learners to master subjects at their own pace. This creates a deeper understanding of the material and fosters a love for learning, rather than just studying to pass exams.

    Unlike in a traditional school where subject choices can be limited by resources, home and online schooling offers learners more flexibility to explore their interests. Whether it’s advanced mathematics, coding, creative arts, or entrepreneurship, learners have the freedom to shape their education in a way that aligns with their future aspirations. This personalised approach makes learning more meaningful and engaging.

    Ultimately, parents know what’s best for their child. If homeschooling aligns with your family’s needs, trust your decision and embrace the flexibility, quality, and opportunity it offers.

    About Louise Schoonwinkel

    Louise Schoonwinkel is MD at Optimi Schooling, of which Impaq is a registered trademark.
    Impaq
    With Impaq Homeschooling, you become your child’s teacher while we make navigating your learning journey a breeze.
