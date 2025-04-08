How alternative schooling supports learners amid placement challenges

In recent years, school placements in some parts of South Africa have become increasingly competitive, especially in urban and rapidly growing areas. With parents eagerly applying for limited spots in public and private schools, many are beginning to explore alternative education models, such as online and home education, as sustainable long-term options.

Online admissions for Grade 1 and Grade 8 placements for the 2026 school year officially opened on 24 July 2025 and will remain open until 29 August 2025. As applications begin to stream in, some education providers are noticing a rise in inquiries from families considering distance education models – not only due to placement limitations but also for the flexibility and structure they offer.

“More families are realising that education is no longer limited to a physical classroom. Distance education, such as homeschooling and online learning, offers a structured and accredited alternative that gives parents more control and learners more support,” says Louise Schoonwinkel, managing director at Optimi Schooling of which Impaq is a registered trademark.

Impaq has seen a steady rise in registrations over the last few years, with many parents appreciating the ability to personalise their child’s learning environment and pace. For many families, the move is not solely due to placement difficulties, but a growing awareness that learning can take multiple forms – all while still working towards a recognised National Senior Certificate (NSC).

South Africa’s education system is supported by three Umalusi-accredited assessment bodies for the Further Education and Training (FET) phase, which covers Grades 10 to 12: the Department of Basic Education (DBE), the Independent Examinations Board (IEB), and the South African Comprehensive Assessment Institute (SACAI). Impaq is registered with SACAI, ensuring that its learners receive a curriculum and assessments aligned with national standards.

“Distance education is often misunderstood as an unstructured approach,” Schoonwinkel explains. “In reality, our learners follow the CAPS curriculum, complete assessments through an accredited body, and receive access to learning material, resources, and educator support. The structure is there – it simply allows for more flexibility.”

While traditional mainstream schools remain a preferred option for many, the growing demand for alternatives indicates that families are actively seeking education models that accommodate their lifestyles, values, and unique learner needs.

“We don’t want to replace traditional schools. But we’d like to provide a complementary and viable option for those who want a more tailored or flexible learning experience,” adds Schoonwinkel. “Whether it’s due to location, health, family preferences, or other circumstances, parents now have more choices in how they support their child’s education journey.”

As we head into the 2026 application period, parents are encouraged to consider all available options early on. Alternative schooling providers like Impaq continue to work alongside families to ensure that every child has access to high-quality learning opportunities – regardless of how or where they choose to learn.

For more information about Impaq and how to register for the 2026 school year, please visit https://shop.impaq.co.za/registration.



