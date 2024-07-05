How Think Digital Academy’s winter school can boost your final exam results

Enter Think Digital Academy’s Matric Winter School: a dynamic, four-day online programme designed to give South Africa’s matrics a sharp academic edge where it matters most: Maths and Physical Sciences.

Why Grade 12 matters more than ever

Your matric year is a make-or-break moment. It determines whether you’re accepted into your dream university, qualify for scholarships or need to consider a Plan B. And with the pressure mounting as prelims and finals approach, how you spend your time now could define your future.

Here’s the truth: Success in matric isn’t just about studying harder. It’s about studying smarter.

The 4-day advantage: Self-paced. Targeted. Results-driven.

Think Digital Academy’s Grade 12 Winter School gives you the insider tools to move from panic to power:

Unpack past paper trends: Learn to identify recurring question types that pop up year after year.



Learn to identify recurring question types that pop up year after year. Master exam techniques: Get step-by-step strategies for answering with precision and confidence.



Get step-by-step strategies for answering with precision and confidence. Know what markers want: Understand how to structure your responses to maximise marks.



Understand how to structure your responses to maximise marks. Boost your exam performance: Get expert tips to stay calm, think clearly and succeed under pressure.

All lessons are pre-recorded , so you can learn at your own pace, in your own space. Whether you’re an early riser or a night owl, the power to control your learning is entirely yours.

What sets this Winter School apart?

Science excellence: Your Physical Sciences teacher’s students have consistently achieved top results in the district for the past six years.



Your Physical Sciences teacher’s students have consistently achieved top results in the district for the past six years. Curriculum-aligned: Every lesson is aligned to the South African Caps curriculum; so you’re not wasting time on irrelevant content.



Every lesson is aligned to the South African Caps curriculum; so you’re not wasting time on irrelevant content. Focused on results: This is not a content recap. It’s a strategic masterclass in how to write and win your exams.

Why Winter is the perfect time to prepare

By now, most schools have covered the majority of the Grade 12 syllabus. What students need now isn’t more theory - it’s exam readiness. While your peers forget what they learned over the holidays, you’ll come back with a solid plan and an unstoppable mindset.

Imagine this impact on your marks:

From 70% to 80%+ → Open doors to your dream course

From 60% to 70%+ → Secure university admission

From 80% to 90%+ → Scholarship eligibility and top-tier acceptance

This winter could be the turning point between settling and soaring.

You’re not just signing up for a study program. You’re investing in: Confidence over stress and Strategy over guesswork

Think Digital Academy’s Winter School empowers students to walk into the exam room with certainty and a proven plan. Because when it comes to your future, guessing just isn’t good enough.

Are you ready to crack the Matric code?

Whether you’re aiming for a higher pass, a distinction or the scholarship that could change your life, this Winter School was built for you.

Visit Think Digital Academy and enrol today. Because your future isn’t on pause this winter, it’s just getting started.



