Design Dialogues in-person event

Hosted by Hasso Plattner d-school Afrika at UCT, our Design Dialogue series in 2025 offers a monthly opportunity for the design thinking community on the continent to come together to connect and network with others in the field, share knowledge and experiences, and co-develop valuable insights specific to Afrikan contexts of design thinking teaching and practice.

Whether you're new to or an expert in the field, all are welcome in this space for reflection, connection and critical engagement with our dynamic field.

Topic: A critical look at design thinking and organisational change across contexts

Date: Tuesday, 20 May 2025

Time: 5.30pm for 6pm to 7.30pm (SAST)

Venue: Hasso Plattner d-school Afrika, Cape Town

What can design thinking do to bring about change and growth in large organisations?



What are the key advantages that it offers?



What are the challenges faced in integrating design mindsets and a culture of innovation in companies and public sector institutions?

Join us in person in Cape Town for our Design Dialogue on Tuesday, 20 May 2025, where our expert panel will be exploring these and more questions about design thinking and organisational change.

Prof. Dr Falk Uebernickel, the co-director of the Hasso Plattner Institute d-school in Potsdam, Germany, brings his vast experience as a design thinking practitioner and academic. He has worked in large organisations that have their base in Europe, with knowledge of the USA environment.

Frederick Stroebel, senior manager: People Development, Sanlam, is a long-standing project partner of the d-school who will be sharing the perspective of a South African corporation that has invested in design thinking education for their management teams for over six years.

Bridgette Morris, manager of Innovation and Customer Insights at the City of Cape Town, will be offering her extensive experience from the public sector.

Together, they will share real-world insights into the challenges and successes of applying design thinking, the cultural shifts it demands, and the measurable impacts on organisational performance. Expect a lively conversation that spans disciplines, geographies, and approaches. Whether you're leading change, designing services, or just starting your journey with design thinking, this panel offers fresh perspectives and practical insights.

We can't wait to meet you!




