Design Dialogues in-person event

Whether you're new to or an expert in the field, all are welcome in this space for reflection, connection and critical engagement with our dynamic field.
Topic: A critical look at design thinking and organisational change across contexts
Date: Tuesday, 20 May 2025
Time: 5.30pm for 6pm to 7.30pm (SAST)
Venue: Hasso Plattner d-school Afrika, Cape Town
Join us in person in Cape Town for our Design Dialogue on Tuesday, 20 May 2025, where our expert panel will be exploring these and more questions about design thinking and organisational change.
Together, they will share real-world insights into the challenges and successes of applying design thinking, the cultural shifts it demands, and the measurable impacts on organisational performance. Expect a lively conversation that spans disciplines, geographies, and approaches. Whether you're leading change, designing services, or just starting your journey with design thinking, this panel offers fresh perspectives and practical insights.
We can't wait to meet you!
