How a human-centred design approach is changing STEM teaching

The way STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) is taught in schools must evolve to meet the challenges of a rapidly shifting world. Design Thinking, a methodology for human-centred design and problem solving, has long been used in sectors such as technology, innovation, business, and urban planning, and is now making its way into primary and secondary school classrooms.

The Hasso Plattner d-school Afrika at the University of Cape Town supports this shift through customised partner courses designed not as one-size-fits-all solutions, but as tailored professional development initiatives for educators. d-school Afrika has been co-creating Design Thinking in Schools interactive workshops with various educators, education specialists and in collaboration with the public education department pioneers to spearhead applying design thinking within the school contexts across South Africa. These courses were developed in collaboration with Siemens Stiftung and d-school Afrika with a focus on how to bring Design Thinking methodologies into the school and classroom settings to help facilitate more enriching teaching and learning environments.

Kristi was one of the first educators to be trained in The Index Project as part of the “Design Thinking in STEM” initiative, which focuses on applying Design Thinking in pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Educators like Kristi Rossouw née Jooste—one of 25 South African teachers trained since 2019, are demonstrating the lasting impact this approach can have on teaching and learning.

Our approach starts with clear learning objectives that guide the purposeful integration of digital tools and innovative methods. The outcomes are practical: educators become better at facilitating group work, nurturing creativity, and even addressing ethical considerations in STEM education.

Interview with Kristi Rossouw

Q: What did you study, and why did you choose that specific field?

Kristi: "I completed an undergraduate degree in genetics, development, and physiology. I’d always enjoyed science, and at the time, bursary opportunities were attractive. Although I considered careers in physiotherapy, medicine, exercise science and social development, I ultimately chose science because it felt like a natural fit. I was accepted into medicine, but decided to finish my BSc before reassessing – a decision I’ve never regretted. After completing my BSc, I was accepted into three programmes: Honours in Social Development, Exercise Science, and a Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE). I chose teaching, focusing on the intermediate and senior phase, so I could support children in building a strong foundation in science from an early age."

Q: How has Design Thinking in STEM teaching impacted your view on teaching overall?

Kristi: "Design Thinking has reshaped my approach. Traditionally, STEM teaching often places the teacher at the centre, delivering heavily content-driven lessons with limited time for practical activities. Design Thinking challenged that model. It’s not just about information transmission – it’s about creating a space for students to collaborate, explore, and problem-solve. I’ve learned to trust the process, from identifying problems to prototyping solutions, and to check in with myself: am I dominating the space, or am I creating room for learners to drive the lesson in new directions? It’s made me more intentional in my planning and more reflective as an educator."

Q: Did you have any fears or developmental challenges before starting the Design Thinking programme?

Kristi: "Yes. I was running a new science lab in a no-fee school on a shoestring budget. There was pressure to deliver both theoretical and practical science effectively, and I was unsure how to balance that. I was also concerned about falling back on traditional methods. The Design Thinking programme helped me realise I didn’t have to rely on legacy approaches. It prompted me to rethink how I blended theory and practice and encouraged deeper ethical reflection – like how we use live animals in science lessons and how that shapes students' values around nature and care."

Q: How did the programme help you grow as a teacher?

Kristi: "It gave me a practical framework to structure engaging classroom activities. I learned how to guide group work with a clear purpose – moving from problem statements to tangible prototypes. Group work was no longer just about assigning roles, but about creating a meaningful, collaborative process. It also made me more aware of the ethical and environmental implications of my teaching, shaping a more reflective, values-based practice."

Q: What was your initial experience with the Design Thinking programme?

Kristi: "I was nervous at first – it felt very different from traditional training. But once immersed, I loved it. It was hands-on, practical, and inspiring. From post-its and prototyping to working on whiteboards and tables – every activity had a purpose. I could immediately see how these methods would work in the classroom. I even invited our principal to attend a session because I felt every teacher should experience it. The training reignited my enthusiasm for teaching."

Q: How did your experience change after completing the programme?

Kristi: "After the training, I began integrating Design Thinking not just in science but across social sciences, history, and language lessons. Many of the tools became teaching aids in their own right. My lessons shifted from delivering content and running quarterly practical assessments to engaging students more collaboratively and creatively. Of course, there was noise – but I learned to embrace it as part of the learning process. One key change was ending lessons with reflective discussions to see what learners had taken away – often surprising and insightful."

Q: Where are you now in your career, and what role does Design Thinking play in your work?

Kristi: "I’m currently the acting principal at Floreat Primary while still serving as deputy principal. Last year, we piloted a new subject: Design, Coding and Robotics for our Grade 6 learners. We carved out time from science and life skills to run this weekly hour-long session. I co-taught the subject with our ICT coordinator – who has since attended Design Thinking workshops at the d-school. The feedback was so positive that in 2025 we’ve expanded the subject across Grades 3 to 7, with smaller groups of 20 learners to allow for more meaningful engagement. This is a work-in-progress example of how Design Thinking can influence how we teach STEM in under-resourced settings."

Q: Have you been involved in any broader teaching initiatives since the training?

Kristi: "Yes, this part of the story is very important to me. In 2024, a group of 11 Design Thinking-trained teachers came together at the d-school to reestablish a community of practice. We committed to meeting quarterly to share best practices and hold one another accountable for implementing Design Thinking in our schools. Our first meet-up was on 21 September 2024 at the d-school, just after Term 3 ended. We shared food, gave feedback on what we’d tried that term, and reflected together. In 2025, each member has committed to bringing a colleague along, spreading the spark of curiosity organically through shared stories. This community of practice is energising and affirming. It’s not just about upskilling, it’s about sustaining momentum and supporting each other to embed Design Thinking meaningfully into teaching practice."

Q: How has the programme changed the way you teach?

Kristi: "The biggest shift has been in how we engage students in practical activities. Our Design Thinking sessions often involve 'organised chaos', with learners talking, building, problem-solving, and experimenting together. We try to keep activities simple and ensure every learner is hands-on. It’s not just more enjoyable – it leads to deeper learning and stronger interpersonal skills, particularly in a primary school setting where group dynamics are still developing. The structured process of Design Thinking helps learners improve their creativity, problem-solving, and collaboration – all essential for future success."

Q: Where do you see STEM teaching evolving in the coming years?

Kristi: "I see STEM education continuing to move into digital spaces, but I believe we must not lose the practical, earth-connected side of learning. School gardens, outdoor learning spaces, and environmental STEM topics are just as critical. At Floreat, we’ve developed a school garden and an outdoor classroom – not yet used to its full potential, but with lots of promise.

We’re also exploring space science through partnerships that introduce learners to astronauts and scientists. This exposure is new and exciting for our learners, and it shows what’s possible when you widen access to STEM.

However, it’s vital to acknowledge the practical constraints in under-resourced schools. Class sizes of 40, limited staff, and scarce equipment make interactive STEM teaching incredibly difficult. One of the most impactful things we’ve done is split our Grade 3 to 7 classes in half – one group goes to the library, the other to the robotics space. After a decade of teaching interactive science in large classes, I can say confidently: this shift has made a world of difference. But it’s only possible with space, personnel, and the will to try.

With the right support – in resources, training, and a strong professional community – we can bridge the gap and create more inclusive, engaging STEM classrooms. Design Thinking helps us get there."

Kristi Rossouw’s story is a powerful example of how a human-centred Design Thinking approach can transform teaching. By starting with clear learning goals and integrating tools and technology purposefully, her classrooms have become dynamic, engaging environments. From driving curriculum innovation to supporting a grassroots teacher network, Kristi shows what’s possible when professional development is truly embedded in practice.

The reestablishment of a community of practice among Design Thinking-trained educators is one of the most promising outcomes of this work. Meeting quarterly, this group shares stories, offers support, and ignites curiosity among colleagues – ensuring the momentum continues to grow.

For educators and professionals interested in learning how Design Thinking can reshape typical classroom teaching, the Hasso Plattner d-school Afrika’s tailored programmes provide a powerful starting point. Through its partnership with Siemens Stiftung and d-school Afrika the “Design Thinking in Schools” initiative continues to support teachers across South Africa as they bring Design Thinking into their classrooms and explore global challenges through a local lens. Whether tackling issues like climate protection, gender equality, or sustainable consumption, this methodology equips both teachers and learners with tools to think critically, act ethically, and build meaningful solutions. Join us in reimagining education for a complex, rapidly changing world.

