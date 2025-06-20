Education Higher Education
    Applications open for Semester 2: Foundation Programme in Design Thinking at d-school Afrika

    Empowering the next generation of design-led innovators through real-world, human-centred learning.
    Issued by Hasso Plattner d-school Afrika
    20 Jun 2025
    20 Jun 2025
    The Hasso Plattner d-school Afrika at the University of Cape Town (UCT) is calling on eligible students to apply for the Semester 2 intake of its flagship Foundation Programme in Design Thinking, a nine-week, in-person course that equips young changemakers with the skills, mindset, and confidence to tackle real-world challenges through design-led innovation.

    Running from 12 August to 3 October 2025, this dynamic learning experience invites registered South African higher education students – including final-year undergraduates, current postgraduates, and 2024 graduates aged 18 to 35 – to immerse themselves in the design thinking process. Through hands-on learning, students explore problem-solving that is rooted in empathy, creativity, and collaboration.

    Participants will work in diverse, multidisciplinary teams on a real-world design challenge in partnership with a community-based project partner. Alongside expert facilitation and real-time coaching, they’ll learn to conduct user research, generate and test ideas, and prototype human-centred solutions that create tangible social impact.

    Designed to complement academic learning and sharpen professional readiness, the programme helps students develop a powerful toolkit of future-ready competencies, including critical thinking, digital collaboration, and creative confidence, that stand out in any career path.

    “With every intake, we see students walk away with more than just new skills; they leave with a new way of seeing and engaging with the world,” says the d-school Afrika Programming team. “This programme is for students who want to drive meaningful change.”

    The Semester 2 programme takes place in person at the d-school Afrika on UCT’s middle campus, with classes held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm. The course fee is R950, and the application deadline is 15 July 2025.

    Apply now and be part of the next generation of design-led innovators driving real-world impact.

    For details and applications, visit https://dschoolafrika.org/learn-design-thinking/student-programmes/foundation-programme-in-design-thinking/.

    Read more: UCT, Hasso Plattner d-school Afrika
    Hasso Plattner d-school Afrika
    The Hasso Plattner d-school Afrika at the University of Cape Town are the leaders of excellence in design-led thinking on the continent. We offer courses in design-led thinking with a focus on solving real-world problems for students, professionals and organisations.
