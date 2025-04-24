D-school Afrika at UCT launches 3 innovation programmes for students across Africa

The Hasso Plattner d-school Afrika at the University of Cape Town (UCT) has announced the launch of three student-facing innovation programmes running from May to July 2025. These programmes aim to develop creative confidence and real-world problem-solving capabilities among university students from across South Africa and the African continent.

Through in-person and online learning formats, students will engage in practical, team-based challenges using a human-centred approach to innovation. The programmes reflect the d-school’s mission to equip Africa’s next generation with the skills to create meaningful change in their communities, industries, and institutions.

Introduction to Design Thinking: A free 2-day course

Scheduled for 7 and 8 May 2025, this free in-person course invites participants to explore the foundations of design-led problem solving. Working in multidisciplinary teams, students will be introduced to empathy-based research, creative collaboration, and ideation techniques to address real-world challenges.

Held at the d-school Afrika on UCT’s campus, this course is open to students aged 18 to 35 who are currently enrolled in higher education or have graduated in the past year. A certificate of completion will be awarded to participants who attend both days.

Design Thinking Week: In-person immersive learning

From 23 to 27 June 2025, students will gather at the d-school Afrika for a full-time, five-day programme that fosters deep collaboration, critical thinking, and design-led innovation. Participants will tackle challenge briefs in diverse teams and gain tools to address complex societal and organisational problems.

The programme is open to South African higher education students under the age of 35.

Design Thinking in Afrika: A Pan-African online learning experience

Running from 7 to 18 July 2025, this virtual programme brings together students from across the continent, including partner institutions such as Ashesi University and KNUST (Ghana), the American University in Cairo (Egypt), the University of Nairobi (Kenya), and the University of Dar es Salaam (Tanzania).

Designed for final-year undergraduates, postgraduates, and recent graduates aged 18 to 35, the programme offers a unique opportunity to collaborate across borders while working on complex real-world challenges.

Speaking about the upcoming opportunities, Tebogo Chaka, coach lead at the d-school Afrika said: “These programmes focus on boosting students' creative confidence, teaching them to collaborate in diverse teams, and empowering them to tackle the complex challenges facing our African continent. By prioritising human-centered innovation, we aim to shape a new generation of African leaders with the potential to bring about change by turning challenges into opportunities and transforming ideas into impactful action.”

The three programmes are part of the d-school’s broader commitment to building a continent-wide ecosystem of innovation, where students develop the capabilities to tackle pressing challenges and contribute to sustainable progress.

Apply now and be part of the next generation of African innovators.



