North-West University medical school named the NWU Desmond Tutu School of Medicine

The North-West University (NWU) is proud to announce that its soon-to-be-established medical school will be honorifically named the NWU Desmond Tutu School of Medicine. This decision was taken in consultation with – and received the approval of – the Archbishop Desmond Tutu IP Trust.

Prof Bismark Tyobeka, principal and vice-chancellor of the NWU, Dr Anna Mokgokong, chancellor of the NWU, Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, and Bert Sorgdrager, chairperson of the NWU Council

The official naming ceremony took place on Tuesday, 22 April, at the Capital on the Park Hotel in Sandton. The name was unveiled by Dr Anna Mokgokong, chancellor of the NWU, Bert Sorgdrager, chairperson of the NWU Council, Prof Bismark Tyobeka, principal and vice-chancellor of the NWU, and Dr Mamphela Ramphele, chairperson of the Archbishop Desmond Tutu IP Trust.

The illustrious ceremony was further graced by the presence of the Honourable Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla, Premier of the North West Province, Lazarus Mokgosi, as well as various bishops of the Anglican Church.

Dr Ramphele reminded those in attendance of Archbishop Tutu’s early wish to become a doctor before receiving a higher calling, stating that it is fitting that “Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s name will now live on in every graduate of the NWU Desmond Tutu School of Medicine.”

She also spoke of his unwavering commitment to the spirit of ubuntu. “It is the obligation of the NWU Desmond Tutu School of Medicine to live up to the values of ubuntu, and it is the responsibility of its students to meet the high standards that Desmond Tutu would have approved of.”

Premier Mokgosi reflected on Archbishop Tutu’s role as a moral compass during the liberation struggle. “His teachings must continue to galvanise and guide us to be solution-driven citizens.”

The NWU Desmond Tutu School of Medicine will be the eleventh medical school in South Africa. The project is a collaborative effort between the NWU, the North West Department of Health, and private sector stakeholders. One of its main aims is to address the severe shortage of healthcare practitioners in the province, while providing a base for the growth of the country’s medical expertise.

NWU chairperson of Council, Bert Sorgdrager, said the decision to name the medical school in honour of the Nobel Peace Prize laureate was made not only to recognise Archbishop Tutu’s lifelong contributions to the country, but also to create an enduring connection between his legacy and the values, character, and graduate attributes the university seeks to instil in future graduates of the NWU Desmond Tutu School of Medicine.

“Desmond Tutu espoused core values that guided his life and work. Central to his philosophy was the belief in every individual's intrinsic worth and dignity, irrespective of race, creed, or background. His commitment to human rights and equality was deeply rooted in the principle of ubuntu, which emphasises interconnectedness, compassion, and the idea that ‘I am because we are’. Desmond Tutu championed non-violence as a means of achieving social and political change, drawing inspiration from his faith. His approach to conflict resolution and reconciliation was grounded in the belief that forgiveness and understanding could overcome deep-seated divisions.”

Dr Mokgokong highlighted South Africa’s current doctor-to-patient ratio, which stands at approximately 0.31 doctors per 1,000 people, and a nurse-to-patient ratio of about 4.59 nurses per 1,000. She noted that these, among other urgent healthcare challenges, are what the NWU Desmond Tutu School of Medicine aims to address.

“We are not merely building a school of bricks and mortar, we are laying the foundation for something much greater and more enduring. Today we open doors that will never close. Doors of opportunity, healing, compassion, and transformation. That is also why we have chosen the name of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. He was not only a man of faith and moral courage, but also a fierce advocate for justice, equality, and human dignity. He understood, better than most, that the essence of humanity lies in our capacity to care, to heal, and to uplift one another. His life’s work taught us that no barrier is too great, no injustice too entrenched, and no dream too distant to be realised through perseverance and unity,” she said.

Prof Tyobeka added that the future of medicine is interconnected, and that the NWU Desmond Tutu School of Medicine will play a vital role in shaping it.

“At the foundation of this medical school stand three unwavering pillars: undergraduate and postgraduate training, research, and engaged scholarship. Through world-class education via the MBChB and MMed degrees, we will nurture the next generation of medical professionals. Through rigorous research, we will push the boundaries of medical science and discovery. Through engaged scholarship, we will ensure that our knowledge does not remain confined within academic walls, but actively uplifts communities and strengthens health systems in the North West province and across South Africa.

"These pillars are not merely conceptual; they are commitments that will define our impact. Now that the NWU has a medical school, we stand at the threshold of exciting global opportunities. Medical education thrives on collaboration across borders, and we intend to establish international partnerships with leading medical schools and research institutions.”

The first intake of students for the NWU Desmond Tutu School of Medicine is scheduled for 2028.



