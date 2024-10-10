Subscribe & Follow
Ignite your creative confidence at Design Thinking Week 2024
Over four days, participants will form multidisciplinary teams to address a real-world challenge set by the project partner. Guided by experienced design thinking coaches, students will immerse themselves in field research, engage with local communities, and identify key problems that need innovative solutions.
Using the design thinking process – understanding, observing, defining, ideating, prototyping, and testing – students will develop creative solutions to complex, real-world problems. This hands-on approach not only encourages deep empathy and collaboration but also equips participants with valuable skills to apply in their future careers.
Design Thinking Week is more than just an academic exercise; it’s an opportunity to make a tangible impact while honing your problem-solving abilities. The programme will culminate in a presentation where students showcase their solutions to stakeholders, offering a chance for these ideas to be brought to life.
Are you ready to be part of this transformative experience?
Sign up now to secure your place in Design Thinking Week 2024 and join a community of changemakers dedicated to innovation and collaboration.
