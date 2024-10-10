Extensions in school admissions prompt exploration of online and homeschooling

The Gauteng Education Department has extended the deadline for 2025 online admissions applications for Grade 1 and Grade 8, raising concerns among parents about school placements.

With the application process becoming increasingly competitive and the demand for spots at top government and private schools on the rise, many parents are feeling uncertain and anxious about their children's educational prospects.

Louise Schoonwinkel, managing director of Optimi Home and Classroom, shares her perspective on the current situation, stating:

"While traditional schooling remains a strong choice for many, it's valuable for parents to know there are alternative options if they don't secure a spot at their preferred schools. Online and homeschooling can offer flexible, personalised learning that suits different needs."

The extended admissions deadline highlights several common questions among parents:

Placement at top schools: With a high number of applications, top schools face challenges in accommodating all applicants, leading to concerned parents.

Uncertainty about school placements: Some parents feel unsure about the schools they have been placed in, wondering if it's the right fit for their child's educational needs and wellbeing or whether it is ideally located to fit transportation requirements.

Dissatisfaction with current schools: Issues such as full classrooms, bullying and other concerns have prompted some parents to explore different educational pathways for their children.

This time of year often leads parents to reflect on their children’s current schooling situation.

If your child isn't thriving in their current school or if you’re unhappy with the environment or academic quality, now is an opportune moment to consider making a change and enrolling elsewhere.

Whether it’s due to the need for more individualised attention, a different environment, or a diverse educational philosophy, switching schools can offer a fresh start and better alignment with your child's needs.

Schoonwinkel points out that online or homeschooling could be a practical solution for families in these situations.

"Online learning and homeschooling aren't just alternatives; they can provide a tailored education that focuses on a child's individual strengths and learning pace," she explains.

"This can be particularly beneficial when a traditional school environment may not be the best fit for every student."

A homeschooling provider like Impaq follows the CAPS curriculum, so this makes it easy to transition to alternative schooling, and back to a traditional school if needed without any disruption to their studies.

Learners work towards getting their National Senior Certificate and therefore are eligible for admission for further studies at tertiary institutions after Matric.

Consider the alternatives

Given the current challenges in traditional schools, some parents are evaluating whether online school might be a long-term solution.

Enrolling a child in an online school means parents don’t need to teach their own children – children attend classes with teachers and have a set timetable to follow, with a daily routine.

"Studying via a fully online school allows parents to create a safe, focused learning environment," says Schoonwinkel.

"It can be an excellent option for children and teens who thrive with more personalised instruction or who may need a different approach than what a conventional classroom offers.

As discussions around school placements and educational quality continue, it’s clear that more parents are exploring all available options to find the best fit for their children’s learning needs.