Upskilling for strategic advantage: How higher education shapes tomorrow's workforce development

Author: Vikesh Rampadarath

For HR managers and executives, training and development leaders and executives, the focus should not be on whether to invest in higher education or education and training in general, but on how to use it to build a workforce that is adaptable and forward-thinking. Education helps address skills gaps, builds soft skills, enhances management and leadership qualities and fosters critical thinking, leading to tangible improvements in business performance and outcomes.

Education, training and employee development are essential for future-proofing your business

Workplaces now demand more than just task fulfilment. Employees are expected to lead, think creatively and make decisions at each level of the organisation which directly and indirectly impact strategic outcomes. This is where the value of planned interventions for advancing current skills and developing future focused skills becomes invaluable.

Programmes like postgraduate qualifications, MBAs and doctoral qualifications allow employees to gain specialised knowledge, have the ability to address sector and industry specific challenges and take a research and data focused approach to problem solving in specific contexts. This aids in aligning employee engagement and growth to mid- and long-term strategic imperatives. This also creates an environment where employees feel more valued and are trusted to problem-solve and find innovative solutions and opportunities.

Turning skills gaps and shortages into opportunities

When examining the transition from basic education to higher education, it’s clear that expanding access to higher education, advanced learning and development can significantly impact the broader economy. Increased access enables a larger portion of the population to gain advanced skills and knowledge, which in turn can increase workforce productivity, inspire innovation and drive economic growth. Expanding educational opportunities creates a more skilled workforce, better equipped to meet the demands of evolving industries, ultimately contributing to a stronger, more competitive economy.

Whilst there are government efforts to incorporate soft and employability skills into the basic education and university curricula, these initiatives have not been as effective as planned. As a result, graduates often struggle to meet workplace expectations, lacking both the soft skills and adaptability needed to thrive in professional environments. This disconnect makes it challenging for employers to hire graduates who are truly ready for the demands of the workplace.

According to a report published by the Department of Higher Education and Training (Fact Sheet: Highest Level of Educational Attainment in South Africa: March 2024), the total number of employed persons with the highest level of educational attainment (HLEA) aged between 25 and 64 in South Africa that possess a Grade 12 or equivalent qualification totalled 10,108,000, just over one million achieved a certificate or equivalent, approximately 1.8 million achieved a diploma or equivalent, 2.235 million achieved a degree or equivalent and approximately 376,000 achieved other qualifications (assumption includes postgraduate qualifications – NQF 8 to 10). When compared to 2015, there has been a significant increase in levels of educational attainment in South Africa.

To further contextualise, as at 2020, South Africa had a much lower percentage of persons with degree qualifications or equivalents compared to other countries with similar gross domestic product (GDP). Countries with a higher percentage of degree or equivalent qualifications generally have a higher GDP, suggesting a correlation between a higher level of educational achievement and national output.

For HR managers and business leaders, this is both a challenge and an opportunity. By providing employees with access higher education opportunities – including degrees and postgraduate qualifications – business can turn skills gaps into competitive advantages, ultimately benefitting the company and broader economy.

Human capital and talent development can develop a high-impact workforce

At the heart of every successful business lies its people. Human capital and talent development efforts play a pivotal role in shaping a company’s future. HR professionals, alongside L&D (learning and development) teams, are uniquely positioned to create a high-impact workforce by aligning employee development with business goals. The investment in education through degrees and specialised qualifications ensures that employees are not just equipped for their current roles but are also groomed for leadership positions, making them an invaluable asset to an organisation.

Upskilling through higher education helps employees navigate and contribute meaningfully to the challenges of a dynamic business landscape. Postgraduate programmes such as postgraduate diplomas, the MBA and DBA not only provide technical, managerial and leadership skills but also instil a strategic mindset which is crucial for decision-making, leadership excellence and innovation.

Encouraging continuous learning and career advancement establishes a workplace culture that values growth and transformation. Employees feel supported in their professional journeys and are more likely to stay engaged, remain loyal and actively contribute to the company’s growth. This alignment between individual progress and corporate goals builds a more innovative, agile and resilient workforce that can lead the company into the future.

Preparing tomorrow’s workforce

As businesses look ahead, it’s clear that tomorrow’s workforce needs to be prepared for complexities that we may not yet fully understand. Industries are evolving, driven by technological advancements, constant global market shifts and changes in consumer behaviour. To stay competitive, companies must cultivate and support employees who can think strategically, adapt to unforeseen changes and lead teams with confidence.

This is where advancing learning and development through higher education becomes critical. Programmes like postgraduate diplomas and degrees, MBAs and DBAs are more than just academic achievements; they provide a foundation for strategic thinking, leadership development and the ability to navigate uncertainty. These qualifications encourage employees to challenge conventional ways of working, adopt innovative approaches and develop skills that can be applied immediately to solve real-world problems.

By offering higher education opportunities, businesses are not just investing in individual careers and career pathing, they are securing the future success of the organisation. Upskilling employees through advanced learning programmes ensures that businesses are prepared for whatever lies ahead, with a workforce that is not only capable but also eager to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

Agility, adaptability and a knowledge-driven approach will be the hallmarks of future business success. By committing to the upskilling of today’s employees, businesses are setting the stage for a workforce that will lead them to sustained success in an ever-evolving global marketplace. By prioritising higher education and advanced learning opportunities, businesses can effectively future-proof themselves. The combination of developing skills and encouraging innovation creates a forward-thinking workforce ready to meet and conquer the challenges that are certainly on the way.



