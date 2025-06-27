Education Higher Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Regent Business SchoolNorth-West University (NWU)Tutor DoctorUniversity of PretoriaEduvosAcademy of Digital ArtsTrialogueHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaRichfieldKAP LimitedFundiConnectSappiUCT Graduate School of BusinessAfdaImpaqEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

SPONSORED BY:

More #YouthMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Regent Business School champions inclusion with deaf-focused immersive programme

    Issued by Regent Business School
    27 Jun 2025
    27 Jun 2025
    Regent Business School’s School of Healthcare Management, in collaboration with the KwaZulu-Natal Blind and Deaf Society, has launched a landmark programme aimed at transforming how education and engagement are experienced by the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (DHH) community. Hosted at Regent Business School’s immersive learning centre in Durban, this initiative is the first in a series designed to prioritise accessibility, creativity and dignity in education.
    Regent Business School champions inclusion with deaf-focused immersive programme
    Regent Business School champions inclusion with deaf-focused immersive programme

    Far from a traditional exhibition, the event offers a sensory-rich space built to communicate through sight and touch alone. With two visually striking installations and an interactive clay-modelling activity, the experience is designed not just to accommodate but to fully engage DHH participants. It is a bold rethinking of how learning can happen when access is considered from the start.

    The first installation, Nature and the Cosmos, invited visitors into a cinematic experience of the natural world and deep space, using dynamic imagery to provoke awe and connection without relying on sound. The second, Abstract Visual Rhythm, reimagined sound itself. It translated rhythm into moving visuals that pulse and shift in sync, creating a powerful sensory impact through visual motion.

    “Accessibility cannot be an afterthought,” said Dr Rowen Govender, Regent Business School’s Academic Head - School of Healthcare Management. “We designed this centre to challenge what immersive learning means. This event reflects our belief that education should serve everyone, not just in theory but in practice. It is part of a larger commitment to rethink how we engage with communities and how we define inclusion.”

    Following the visual segments, participants transitioned into the iLead Lab, a space dedicated to tactile learning. Here, clay modelling provided an expressive outlet through touch. It offered time for personal reflection, artistic interpretation and peer interaction. This brought to life learning that invited presence, awareness and a sense of shared experience.

    For many in the DHH community, the event marked a first: a cultural and educational environment not only accessible but actively built with their needs at its core.

    Regent Business School champions inclusion with deaf-focused immersive programme
    Regent Business School champions inclusion with deaf-focused immersive programme

    “I’ve been to events that were technically accessible, but this was different,” said Yegeshne Naidu, a spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal Blind and Deaf Society. “This wasn’t about adapting something for us. It was made for us, with the DHH community. The experience spoke through visuals and textures in a way that was intuitive and moving. It made members of the DHH community feel seen and heard in a space that usually doesn’t.”

    The partnership with the KwaZulu-Natal Blind and Deaf Society is central to the programme’s integrity. Their insight informed the design from concept through execution, ensuring that the event was relevant, respectful and resonant.

    The immersive learning centre itself is a recent addition to the Regent Business School campus. Equipped with advanced projection systems, spatial design tools and interactive materials, it offers a flexible space where content can be reimagined to meet different learning styles and accessibility needs.

    This initiative is not a one-off. Regent Business School plans to build on the momentum of this first event with a series of future programmes aimed at different communities, with inclusion, creativity and accessibility as core design principles.

    “We are not interested in quick wins or surface-level efforts,” Dr Govender added. “This is about reshaping what meaningful education looks like. We are here to listen, to collaborate and to create environments where everyone has a place, not just a seat.”

    Regent Business School invites media, educators and community leaders to visit the centre and witness first-hand how access and imagination can work together to reshape what learning means.

    If you’re ready to seek success, explore Regent Business School’s Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes for the 2025 midyear intake on our website, call +27 31 304 4626 or send an email to az.ca.tneger@yduts. Our programmes equip you to excel by surrounding you with success.

    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Regent Business School
    Regent Business School was established to satisfy the demand for management education in southern Africa.
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz