St. George's University, Legae Academy join forces to boost medical training in Botswana

St. George’s University (SGU) School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies and Legae Academy, an internationally certified secondary school in Gaborone, Botswana have entered into a three-year partnership that aims to assist aspiring medical students from the academy and ensure a smoother application process to SGU.

Supplied image: St. George’s University (SGU) School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies

SGU is committed to addressing the global shortage of doctors, particularly in Africa, which aligns with the partnership forged with Legae Academy. With 130 trained medical graduates from Botswana and 64 students from the country currently enrolled, the Caribbean Medical School seeks to nurture the next generation of medical professionals across the continent. Students from the academy who are accepted into SGU’s four-year MD programme, as well as its 5-, 6-, or 7-year MD tracks, will benefit from various offerings provided by the medical school.

Bradley Wade, the regional director of recruitment at SGU, commented, "This partnership with Legae Academy reaffirms SGU’s longstanding commitment to empowering future healthcare professionals in Botswana. Students from Legae Academy who gain admission to SGU will enjoy benefits from the affiliation, such as partial scholarships for self-funded students, guaranteed interview scheme, and access to SGU’s Global Medic Club, an online learning platform featuring exclusive content from SGU."

Supplied image: Aspiring medical students at Legae Academy

Founded in 1992, Legae Academy curriculum follows the Cambridge IGCSE and A-level syllabuses, based on the UK education system. Legae Academy says that over 33 years, it has established a strong national and international reputation due to its excellent examination results, with its students consistently achieving scores that exceed the global average for international private schools.

Easo Oommen, school principal from Legae Academy, stated, "We are excited about this partnership with St. George’s University. This collaboration is a significant step forward, as it will inspire many of our students to pursue careers in medicine, ultimately benefiting our communities. The partnership reflects our dedication to providing our students with better global opportunities to further their education and enhance their careers."

Through this partnership, SGU and Legae Academy are fostering a new generation of medical professionals in Botswana, enabling them to make significant contributions to the healthcare systems in their country and across Africa.