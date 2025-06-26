Pick n Pay School Club supports over 111k teachers with free educational kits

As South Africa honours Youth Month, the Pick n Pay School Club celebrates the milestone of having provided over 111,125 teachers with free, curriculum-aligned educational kits since the start of the 2025 school year. These kits have, in turn, reached more than 2.3 million learners in 3,175 schools across the country.

At a time when teachers are grappling with burnout, mental health pressures, and a chronic lack of resources, Pick n Pay School Club seeks to equip educators with high-quality resources ranging from worksheets and posters, to certificates and badges, all designed to enhance learning and motivation in the classroom.

These tools aim to offer much-needed reinforcement in under-resourced schools, helping teachers deliver lessons more effectively while fostering a sense of achievement among learners.

Catherine Bothma, Pick n Pay School Club manager states, “Educators in South Africa are increasingly expected to do more with less, and Pick n Pay School Club, now in its 22nd year, remains committed to supporting teachers in communities around Pick n Pay stores who tirelessly shape the future of our youth.”

Distributed nationally, the ready-to-use classroom materials aim to reduce teachers’ preparation time, while enabling them to deliver lessons more effectively, especially where schools may lack basic teaching tools.

“Teachers are the backbone of our education system, but they face growing challenges and limited resources. Our support aims to give schools and educators practical, quality resources that ease their burden and empower them to do what they do best: to teach and inspire,” says Bothma.

As one of the largest brand-funded educational programmes in South Africa, Pick n Pay School Club is an established platform that offers the private sector opportunities for collaboration, whilst enabling increased scale and creating a wider impact of educational interventions.

This year, Pick n Pay School Club has collaborated with Rand Water, Polyco, GLAD, Cartoon Network, Climate Champions, E-Waste Recycling Authority, Petco, Ford Wildlife Foundation and Wild Africa, to develop resources that support teachers with practical ways to teach learners about sustainability, e-waste responsibility, climate action, and biodiversity awareness.

In addition, each box also includes fun ways to incorporate nutrition and healthy lifestyle materials (from Pick n Pay’s in-house dietitian), and hand hygiene material from Dettol, equipping teachers to promote wellness and reduce absenteeism.

These workbooks are also freely accessible online at www.schoolclub.co.za.