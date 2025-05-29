Retail ESG
    Retail ESG

    Pick n Pay Hypermarket Soup for SA to collect one million packets of soup

    This winter, the Pick n Pay Hypermarket Soup for SA initiative encourages customers to donate a packet of soup costing just R5, aiming to collect over one million packs of soup.
    29 May 2025
    29 May 2025
    This winter the Pick n Pay Hypermarket Soup for SA initiative encourages customers to donate a packet of soup costing just R5, aiming to collect over one million packs of soup (Image supplied)
    This winter the Pick n Pay Hypermarket Soup for SA initiative encourages customers to donate a packet of soup costing just R5, aiming to collect over one million packs of soup (Image supplied)

    Winter is a time when donations slow down for many beneficiaries in South Africa.

    Pick n Pay Hypermarket is partnering with Feed the Nation across all hypermarkets nationwide. The soup is for vulnerable communities this winter.

    The Pick n Pay Hypermarket Soup for SA initiative launched across all Hypermarkets nationwide and encourages customers to donate a packet of soup costing just R5.

    “As winter sets in and temperatures drop, more feeding schemes seek to prepare soup for those in need, placing increased strain on food supplies and heightening the need for food support. Feed the Nation has always stood alongside Pick n Pay customers and partners to help meet this increased demand.

    This year, we’re rallying our customers to once again support us in providing essential nutrition to those who need it most. Every contribution, no matter how small, can bring some relief through a warm, nourishing meal,” says Deirdre Mullins, national CSI Manager at Pick n Pay, supporting Feed the Nation Foundation.

    Primary schools

    Seventy-five percent of the donated soup will be distributed to 2,675 Pick n Pay School Club-registered primary schools while the remaining soup will be allocated to local civil society organisations surrounding each hypermarket.

    The primary schools run feeding schemes for learners, who often rely on these meals as their main source of nutrition.

    Incentive for customers

    Customers can purchase any quantity of soup packets, swipe their Smart Shopper card, and donate the packets at the designated vehicle trailer parked near the store entrance before 29 June.

    As an incentive for customers, 21 winners will be selected to win a trailer (one from each hypermarket).

    Let's do Biz