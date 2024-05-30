What and how to design: when design thinking and system engineering meet

In 2016, the Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment (EBE) at the University of Cape Town (UCT) faced a challenge. The Engineering Council of South Africa had expressed dissatisfaction with how design principles were being taught within the curriculum at UCT.

This posed a critical question: how could the EBE faculty improve their approach to design education to better prepare students for the complexities of the engineering world?

At the time, Dr Amit Kumar Mishra, professor at the EBE Faculty, partnered with the then newly established (2015) Hasso Plattner d-school Afrika at UCT to integrate design thinking with system engineering methodologies. This partnership marked a significant shift in how design was taught to engineering students at UCT, combining creativity with a rigorous focus on fundamental engineering practices.

The design course’s evolution

Integrating design thinking and system engineering at UCT was a collaborative effort between Dr Mishra and Richard Perez, director of the d-school Afrika at UCT.

The integration of design thinking and system engineering at UCT was a carefully orchestrated process. The course evolved through a collaborative effort between Dr Mishra and Richard Perez, who co-taught the course. At the time, Dr Rael Futerman, the lead coach, was also instrumental in co-designing the course with Richard and Dr Mishra. Their approach was designed to blend the creative aspects of design thinking with the structured methodologies of system engineering.

Dr Mishra and Richard Perez set out to merge two distinct methodologies. Design thinking focuses on understanding the user’s needs and solving problems through iterative ideation and prototyping.

On the other hand, system engineering involves analysing and designing complex systems through a structured process. By integrating these methodologies, the course aimed to provide students with a comprehensive toolkit for addressing real-world engineering challenges.

The approach had a profound impact on students.

"We wanted our students to have a toolkit that goes beyond technical skills,” says Dr Mishra, “enabling them to approach problems from multiple perspectives and come up with innovative solutions."

This methodology further encouraged students to think creatively and systematically, equipping them with skills applicable in various engineering contexts.

The value of design thinking and system engineering

Design thinking and system engineering each bring unique strengths to the table. Design thinking encourages creativity and empathy, pushing students to explore solutions that might not be immediately obvious. It emphasises user-centric approaches, which are crucial for creating solutions that genuinely address user needs.

System engineering, in contrast, provides a structured framework for managing complex projects. It involves defining requirements, designing solutions, and ensuring that all components of a system work together effectively. This methodology is particularly valuable in ensuring that solutions are not only innovative but also practical and feasible.

The integration of these methodologies allowed students to leverage the strengths of both approaches. "By combining design thinking with system engineering,” Dr Mishra explains, “students could address problems creatively while also ensuring that their solutions were grounded in practical engineering principles."

The impact and alumni feedback

The feedback from alumni has been overwhelmingly positive. Dr Mishra reports that many graduates are still applying the skills they learned in the course. "Even after graduating, they're still using these skills in their work life," he says. This long-term application of design thinking and system engineering principles is a testament to the course's effectiveness.

One notable example of the course’s impact involved a project where students addressed road safety for taxi drivers. Rather than suggesting improvements to law enforcement, which was deemed impractical, they proposed a system where safe driving was incentivised through advertisement revenue. This creative solution highlighted how integrating design thinking could lead to innovative and practical outcomes.

Creativity and diverse perspectives

A key component of the course was the emphasis on creativity and incorporating diverse perspectives. Design thinking encourages students to explore different viewpoints and consider a wide range of solutions. This approach enriched the course by enabling students to tackle problems from various angles and come up with novel solutions.

"The methodology,” Dr Mishra observes, “helped students uncover unexpected solutions and approach problems in novel ways." This not only enhanced their problem-solving skills but also contributed to the overall richness of the course content.

The integration of design thinking and system engineering at UCT has proven to be a highly effective approach to engineering education. By combining creativity with structured problem-solving, the course has enriched the student experience and provided valuable skills for future engineers.

The course continues to evolve, adapting to new teaching methods and changing educational needs. Dr Mishra’s partnership with Richard Perez at the d-school Afrika has demonstrated the benefits of embracing a design-led mindset in engineering, as well as for interdisciplinary education.

Reflecting on their experience, Dr Mishra notes, "This has been one of the most enriching course curricula that I’ve designed in my career so far, both because of its complexity and the positive social impact it created."

The d-school Afrika’s partnering with the EBE Faculty at UCT underscores how integrating design thinking with system engineering can transform engineering education, equipping students with the tools to innovate and solve complex problems effectively.



