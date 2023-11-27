Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

EverlyticNew MediaEast Coast RadioRT7 DigitalBullion PR & CommunicationDentsuTBWAInvibes AdvertisingDUKEAdFocus AwardsHOT 102.7FMStudent VillageBluegrass DigitalWunderman ThompsonKLAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Education News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    MultiChoice Bursary Scheme open for 2024 intake

    27 Nov 2023
    27 Nov 2023
    The 2024 intake for the MultiChoice Bursary Scheme, valued at R32m, has officially opened and is available to over 200 students to advance their studies. Applications close on 27 January 2024.
    Image supplied.<p>MultiChoice Bursary Scheme open for 2024 intake, with space for over 200 South African students to advance their studies
    Image supplied.

    MultiChoice Bursary Scheme open for 2024 intake, with space for over 200 South African students to advance their studies

    Open to students in all years of study, the Scheme includes students who have enrolled for their first post-graduate degree that is focused on the STEM discipline (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), particularly:

    • Actuarial science
    • Electrical, electronic and information engineering
    • Computer science and applied mathematics
    • Information technology (AI and robotics)
    • Data and information science
    • Digital media technologies

    Uplift and empower students

    Designed to not only provide financial assistance to students who demonstrate academic excellence, the MultiChoice bursary scheme also aims to uplift and empower students to have access to quality education by covering tuition fees including registration, accommodation as well as an annual living allowance.

    Each year, the cost of studying at one of South Africa’s universities becomes more and more expensive, add the increasing cost of living and it's obvious why students across the country looking to complete their studies comfortably should apply for the Scheme right away.

    “Education is critical, and MultiChoice recognises that this Bursary Scheme is a crucial step in promoting and developing young talent and assisting students in making their dreams and aspirations a reality. As a result, MultiChoice encourages eligible students to apply and grasp this opportunity to reach their full potential,” says Tshepiso Malatjie, chief people officer at MultiChoice Group.

    External bursary management entity

    To apply for the 2024 MultiChoice bursary scheme South African students need to be registered at a South African Institution of Higher Learning and are full-time students between quantile one to quantile three schools in all years of study up to NQF 9.

    Other requirements are indicated on the application form.

    An external bursary management entity (Skills 123) has been procured to support the facilitation of the bursary administration. This bursary management provider has partnered with youth marketing specialists, Student Village, who have a wide reach across different campuses countrywide.

    Click here to register.

    Read more: skills, technology, science, Multichoice, education, engineering, STeM, Universities, mathematics
    NextOptions

    Related

    Image supplied. The CSIR has been named one of the 2023 UNEP Champions of the Earth, for its contribution to the fight against plastic pollution
    CSIR work against plastic pollution honoured by UNEP's Champions of the Earth
    16 Nov 2023
    Onyi Nwaneri, Deputy CEO, Afrika Tikkun
    Afrika Tikkun, Microsoft partner to boost youth employability in South Africa
    13 Nov 2023
    Source: © 123rf the 5th Industrial Revolution is predicted to centre on the harmonisation between humanity and technology,” says Dr Linda Meyer, MD of The Independent Institute of Education’s Rosebank College
    5 steps to remain resilient in your career
    26 Oct 2023
    Securing tomorrow's success: The investment in education
    Securing tomorrow's success: The investment in education
     24 Oct 2023
    Source: © Accenture In its 17th Year, Accenture Song’s bellwether report identifies five global macro trends and provides guidance for businesses
    5 Global macro trends to guide business going forward
    19 Oct 2023
    EMedia takes a stand for digitally migrated viewers
    eMediaEMedia takes a stand for digitally migrated viewers
    Tackling SA's youth unemployment crisis through bold education initiatives
    Tackling SA's youth unemployment crisis through bold education initiatives
     12 Oct 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz