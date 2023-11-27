MultiChoice Bursary Scheme open for 2024 intake

The 2024 intake for the MultiChoice Bursary Scheme, valued at R32m, has officially opened and is available to over 200 students to advance their studies. Applications close on 27 January 2024.

Open to students in all years of study, the Scheme includes students who have enrolled for their first post-graduate degree that is focused on the STEM discipline (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), particularly:

Actuarial science



Electrical, electronic and information engineering



Computer science and applied mathematics



Information technology (AI and robotics)



Data and information science



Digital media technologies

Uplift and empower students

Designed to not only provide financial assistance to students who demonstrate academic excellence, the MultiChoice bursary scheme also aims to uplift and empower students to have access to quality education by covering tuition fees including registration, accommodation as well as an annual living allowance.

Each year, the cost of studying at one of South Africa’s universities becomes more and more expensive, add the increasing cost of living and it's obvious why students across the country looking to complete their studies comfortably should apply for the Scheme right away.

“Education is critical, and MultiChoice recognises that this Bursary Scheme is a crucial step in promoting and developing young talent and assisting students in making their dreams and aspirations a reality. As a result, MultiChoice encourages eligible students to apply and grasp this opportunity to reach their full potential,” says Tshepiso Malatjie, chief people officer at MultiChoice Group.

External bursary management entity

To apply for the 2024 MultiChoice bursary scheme South African students need to be registered at a South African Institution of Higher Learning and are full-time students between quantile one to quantile three schools in all years of study up to NQF 9.

Other requirements are indicated on the application form.

An external bursary management entity (Skills 123) has been procured to support the facilitation of the bursary administration. This bursary management provider has partnered with youth marketing specialists, Student Village, who have a wide reach across different campuses countrywide.

Click here to register.