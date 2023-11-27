Industries

    Taste’s Loadshedding Cookbook lights up London awards

    Issued by New Media
    27 Nov 2023
    27 Nov 2023
    Woolworths Taste’s ingenious Loadshedding Cookbook took top honours at the International Content Marketing Awards in London, winning gold in the highly competitive Best Use of Print category.
    Taste&#x2019;s Loadshedding Cookbook lights up London awards

    The standalone special edition, a cookbook designed to stop load shedding from ruining your dinner, features smart cooking strategies and 89 recipes by Taste favourites Abigail Donnelly, Khanya Mzongwana, Hannah Lewry and Philippa Cheifitz. It stood out in a category that was notable for having nominees from some of the world’s pre-eminent content marketing agencies.

    This award follows two golds and two honourable mentions for New Media’s Taste team at the 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Awards in New York.

    New Media CEO Aileen Lamb says: “The Taste team have had wonderful awards run in the year we’re celebrating our 20-year partnership with Woolworths. I could not be prouder of their commitment to delivering award-winning content that connects for a client brand we adore. This International Content Marketing Award is a testament to the collective brilliance of our Purple People, their innovative spirit, and their ability to turn ideas into impactful reality – and it’s testament to a client who believes in the power of content marketing. Together we’re raising the bar for the industry in South Africa ... and beyond.”

    Taste&#x2019;s Loadshedding Cookbook lights up London awards

    Taste is a multichannel food brand produced by New Media on behalf of Woolworths. It includes a monthly print magazine, and a digital footprint that is fast approaching a million users across web, email and social media.

    Editor-in-chief Kate Wilson says: “As someone who believes that print can still be powerful when it fulfils a real need, I am thrilled that our first CMA gold is for this special edition. Woolworths’ commitment to helping their customers, rather than just selling to them, is inspiring to me as an editor who believes that brand loyalty is built on trust and deep engagement.”

    The same team produces award-winning video content and campaigns across both Taste and Woolworths’ own channels. Striking a balance between inspiration and convenience, Taste is considered by the client as the 'food authority' among all Woolworths’ owned media channels.

    Woolworths head of food marketing Elizka Ferreira says: “The Taste Loadshedding Cookbook affirms our commitment to using content to give our customers even more value at a time when they need it most. This award underscores the immense impact of crafting content that not only resonates with our audience but also aligns seamlessly with the essence of Woolworths, fostering a relationship that goes beyond transactions. New Media’s synergy and collaboration with us always results in meaningful content that captures the heart of the Woolies shopper, driving customer loyalty. Gold in London: what a way to celebrate our 20-year partnership!”

    New Media
    New Media is a world-class digital agency with a reputation for powerful storytelling. We build emotional connections between brands and their audiences. And thanks to our innovative tech, the compelling content we create is strategic, measurable and a proven return on investment. Partner with us and transform your business through the power of storytelling and technology.

