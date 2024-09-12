Spekko Rice ignites consumers' curiosity with the #7Days7Ways campaign

In a lightning bolt campaign, set to shake up consumer perceptions in a market where rice is usually cooked as a side dish or consumed as part of a seven colours plate, Spekko Rice recently launched 7Days7Ways on social media. Inspired by the brand’s 'Feed your curiosity' creative platform, 7Days7Ways shows how anyone can cook deliciously different rice dishes every day of the week.

From April to August, a brigade of 10 of some of the most influential and energetic young chefs and foodies in South Africa were hand-picked to take up the challenge to cook the campaign’s 11 recipes – all delivered in seven carefully curated Spekko Rice 'Feed your curiosity' food and equipment boxes. Supplementing this drive was a Metro FM and Ukhozi FM campaign with top presenters also cooking some recipes and posting them on their personal social media platforms.

Designed to inspire South Africans to roll up their sleeves, embark on a journey of discovery, and try new ways to cook rice, the campaign showcases recipes highlighting the versatility and superior quality of each Spekko Rice variant. The brand campaign aims to revolutionise consumers’ outlook on both everyday cooking as well as traditional rice preparation.

In the vast and competitive local rice market, where rice is one of the most consumed essential foods, this campaign is designed to show how Spekko, a relative 'teenager' in the rice aisle, is shaping up to seduce new consumers and retain its already impressive position as the second biggest rice brand in South Africa.

Unique dishes

Amongst the recipes are the unusual and unexpectedly delicious Crispy Rice Squares topped with Tuna Mayo – something between a crispy sushi bite and a tuna melt; and Crispy Rice Waffles with Avocado, Spring Onions and Crème Fraiche – a moreish and sophisticated version of waffles with a savoury topping.

Simple ingredients such as pilchards are upskilled into Spicy Rice and Fish Cakes which are then dipped into a chutney mayonnaise; and butternut gets a new lease on life in a vegan rice dish with pecan nuts, cranberries and chickpeas.

Recipes, influencers’ videos and other irresistible 7Days7Ways delights, can be accessed at www.spekkorice.co.za.

Tasty results

Mid-campaign, the 7Ways7Days drive already had a Reach of over 11,3 million and generated over 1,4 million views and loads of positive comments on social media by mid-July.

Social media champions, targeting different consumer groups, and who have a combined follower base of over 5 million, included Chef Zanele van Zyl, Herman Lensing, Luyanda Mafanya, Gadija Sydow, Chef Nono Mtshali from Durban, Chef Liziwe Matloha, Clement Pedro, Chef Mmule Setati, Mash Mugwena and Khanya Mzongwana. Lerato Kganyago from Metro FM and Mrwoza Buthelezi from Ukhozi FM completed the team.

Spekko Rice, currently with five superior quality rice variants – all sourced from some of the most reputable rice farmers and marketers in the world – prides itself on only bagging rice of a single origin and variant in any single bag.

"The most thrilling aspect of this campaign was witnessing the paradigm shift in how people perceive rice, it's not just a staple; it's the canvas upon which culinary masterpieces are painted – a true foodie's rice,” said Spekko's marketing manager, Jonita Cuff.

To view some of the amazing videos from the Spekko chefs, herewith two to whet your appetite:

Chef Zanele van Zyl cooking Spekko's Ham and Cheese Frittata: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C5VQRdnCGvo/?igsh=cWl3M3p4YWMxZTcz

Clement Pedro cooking Spekko's Crispy Rice Cakes: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C5xtBqSKyQ9/

Spekko Rice is an essential food brand under the PepsiCo umbrella.

