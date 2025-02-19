Subscribe & Follow
Doritos boldly steps into purpose-driven storytelling with brand new TVC
South Africa is rich in cultural diversity, backed by one of the world’s most progressive constitutions, yet many young South Africans hesitate to express themselves fully, fearing rejection or non-acceptance. Too often, they feel pressured to conform, hiding their passions and suppressing their uniqueness. Doritos understands that self-expression requires courage, resilience, and boldness, values that have inspired the brand’s first foray into purposeful storytelling, aiming to create a deeper emotional connection with consumers.
The new TV advert, Speak Up, follows a young man from the fictional Malawana family as he grapples with the decision to pursue his true calling rather than follow a legal career imposed upon him by his family. In the advert, a young gentleman stands before a packed hall of supposedly judgemental family members, boldly proclaiming his desire to become a dancer. It’s a relatable story that reflects the internal struggles many endure when choosing between fulfilling expectations or embracing their own aspirations, a true testament to the boldness it takes to stand firm in one’s truth.
Speaking on the inspiration behind the campaign, Andre Thomas, marketing head: Tortilla Chips and Better For You Category at PepsiCo South Africa, commented: "Doritos is known for igniting bold self-expression. For a long time, we've built our bold credentials through product, flavour, and our iconic shape. But for the first time, we’re now exploring what it truly means to ignite bold self-expression. It’s time for the brand to take the leap and embody boldness in an inspired campaign that deepens our connection with consumers."
Doritos is rolling out a bold, purpose-driven movement designed to empower South Africans to embrace their individuality. This begins with the Speak Up TVC, inviting consumers to be bold enough to be themselves.
Watch the new Doritos TVC and stay tuned to the brand’s platforms for more on the campaign.
Doritos boldly steps into purpose-driven storytelling with brand new TVC
