Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Broad MediaDentsuSo InteractiveKLAThe Walt Disney Company AfricaTractor OutdoorHavas JohannesburgBrandfundiCorrelateKantarHoorah DigitalAdvertising Media ForumPrimedia BroadcastingHOMEMAKERSHelmEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Doritos boldly steps into purpose-driven storytelling with brand new TVC

    Issued by DNA Brand Architects
    19 Feb 2025
    19 Feb 2025
    Doritos, the brand synonymous with boldness, is taking a fearless leap into purpose-driven storytelling for the first time in South Africa with its latest campaign, encouraging people to embrace their true selves. This initiative, powered by PepsiCo South Africa, acknowledges the struggles many face in expressing their authentic identity and inspires them to break free from societal expectations, a message captured in the brand’s new television commercial (TVC) 'Speak Up' for the bold in everyone.
    Doritos boldly steps into purpose-driven storytelling with brand new TVC

    South Africa is rich in cultural diversity, backed by one of the world’s most progressive constitutions, yet many young South Africans hesitate to express themselves fully, fearing rejection or non-acceptance. Too often, they feel pressured to conform, hiding their passions and suppressing their uniqueness. Doritos understands that self-expression requires courage, resilience, and boldness, values that have inspired the brand’s first foray into purposeful storytelling, aiming to create a deeper emotional connection with consumers.

    The new TV advert, Speak Up, follows a young man from the fictional Malawana family as he grapples with the decision to pursue his true calling rather than follow a legal career imposed upon him by his family. In the advert, a young gentleman stands before a packed hall of supposedly judgemental family members, boldly proclaiming his desire to become a dancer. It’s a relatable story that reflects the internal struggles many endure when choosing between fulfilling expectations or embracing their own aspirations, a true testament to the boldness it takes to stand firm in one’s truth.

    Speaking on the inspiration behind the campaign, Andre Thomas, marketing head: Tortilla Chips and Better For You Category at PepsiCo South Africa, commented: "Doritos is known for igniting bold self-expression. For a long time, we've built our bold credentials through product, flavour, and our iconic shape. But for the first time, we’re now exploring what it truly means to ignite bold self-expression. It’s time for the brand to take the leap and embody boldness in an inspired campaign that deepens our connection with consumers."

    Doritos is rolling out a bold, purpose-driven movement designed to empower South Africans to embrace their individuality. This begins with the Speak Up TVC, inviting consumers to be bold enough to be themselves.

    Watch the new Doritos TVC and stay tuned to the brand’s platforms for more on the campaign.



    Share this article
    NextOptions
    DNA Brand Architects
    DNA Brand Architects is a one-of-a-kind company that takes your brand where it has never been before, creating unexpected alignments that will shake up your market and blow your mind.
    More industry news
    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz