MullenLowe launches 7 Days 7 Ways with Spekko Rice

MullenLowe recently launched a social media campaign for Spekko, called 7 Days 7 Ways. The campaign was a collaboration with 12 influential, energetic foodie and chef influencers, with the aim of positively altering consumer perceptions of rice.

Influencers, targeting different consumer groups and with a combined follower base of over five million, included Chef Zanele van Zyl, Herman Lensing, Luyanda Mafanya, Gadija Sydow, Chef Nono Mtshali from Durban, Chef Liziwe Matloha, Clement Pedro, Chef Mmule Setati, Mash Mugwena and Khanya Mzongwana. Lerato Kganyago from Metro FM and Mrwoza Buthelezi from Ukhozi FM completed the team.

Every day, each influencer received a carefully curated Spekko Rice “Feed Your Curiosity” fresh ingredients box, and were tasked to prepare dishes that were tantalising and unexpected, moving rice from being a side dish to the central theme on the plate for breakfast, lunch, snack, dinner and dessert. The dishes included chocolate and cinnamon arancini balls, cheesy rice waffles, ham and herb frittata, tropical summer parfait and braised chakalaka oxtail.

The influencers shared their cooking experiences, including their spills and thrills which kept the content engaging and authentic, and effectively inspired their followers to see rice differently. The campaign hit home, with the result that mid-campaign the reach amounted to over 11.3 million, generating over 1.4 million views and numerous positive comments on social media. Furthermore, a social media competition was launched where winners received the 7 Days 7 Ways box, to join in the taste adventure. The competition had over 43,000 entries.

Sarah Dexter, CEO of MullenLowe South Africa, says, “The aim of the 7 Days 7 Ways campaign was to showcase the versatility of Spekko rice and demonstrate its premium quality. Furthermore, the campaign celebrated South African foodies and chefs who, like the Spekko brand, enjoy challenging the status quo of cooking. As a result, the campaign reached far and wide, and succeeded in showing how experimenting leads to fresh new flavours and recipes.”

Watch the campaign showreel here: