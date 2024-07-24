AI-driven text-to-video AI actor technology launches in SA

Immersive Fox has launched its AI-driven text-to-video AI actor technology in South Africa.

The technology generates an AI actor or digital clone of a human being, that can be prompted with paragraphs of text to come to life as a content presenter on screen, using the exact lip-synchronised voice and image.

The AI actor can deliver the script in more than 50 languages, using the same voice and human replica, giving businesses global reach.

This can revolutionise sales and digital marketing, corporate training, coaching, and education.

A key driver of engagement

In the current digital age, marketers face numerous challenges.

Email marketing demands high-quality, relevant content to maintain engagement, yet producing such content consistently is a daunting task.

Content marketing and SEO require constant updates to align with evolving search engine algorithms, with metrics like time on page, bounce rate, and social shares heavily influencing rankings.

Moreover, video content has proven to be a key driver of engagement, but its production is time-consuming and expensive.

Social media marketing and advertisements also require captivating visuals to stand out in a crowded digital space.

Produce high-quality content quickly, cost-effectively

“Our AI technology offers a solution to several pressing issues, enabling marketers to create engaging, high-quality content quickly and cost-effectively,” says Alisa Patotskaya, founder, CEO and software engineer, entrepreneur and former tech lead at Meta.

LLMs such as ChatGPT have meant that text-based content is fast and easy for anyone to create, flattening the quality of content online.

By contrast, video generates more engagement, one of the most important metrics for marketers, alongside brand sentiment and trust.

C-suite decision makers, spokespersons, training departments or marketers can use the technology as the AI actors can also deliver messages from recognised company spokespersons, bolstering a consistent and reliable communication strategy.

AI to produce video

“We expect that the majority of video content will be produced using AI in the next five years across the globe,” says Patotskaya.

Up until now, video has felt costly as it requires crews, actors and locations.

“The ability to try different messages, without shooting and editing constantly creates agility and variation that can be tested, allowing marketers to repurpose content in multiple formats, including video, without additional effort.

Agility and speed

She explains that they can generate one minute of video content in less than a minute (compared to the closest competitor taking more than 10 minutes) and train a new personalised actor in 25 hours with only two minutes of video shot on a webcam, versus the industry practice of 10 days of processing time and 15 minutes of supervised studio recording.

“This gives us a 10x cost advantage over competing solutions, enabling the creation and distribution of tens of thousands of personalised videos.

Changing outcomes in Africa

Patotskaya says AI continues to unlock doors they could never have previously imagined.

“This continent can benefit from automation in areas where it has previously struggled. When you think about coaching or education in emerging markets, for example, these are truly exciting times,” she says.

“As a social media and gaming educator in this country, MySociaLife needs to respond to daily trends, producing content quickly, but also affordably,” says Dean McCoubrey, founder of MySociaLife.

“Using Immersive Fox, our training can be agile and on-trend. In addition, our lessons can be translated and presented in other languages, which opens up new regions to us; that’s our next focus."

AI for good

He adds,” If we use AI for good, we can dramatically change outcomes here in Africa, and local EdTech providers can extend their reach internationally.”

The announcement comes at a crucial time when the marketing industry grapples with the need for high-quality, relevant content and efficient lead-nurturing processes.