World's first feature-length AI-generated film highlights AI challenges for industry

India is expected to be the first to release the world's first feature-length AI-generated film Maharaja in Denims, produced by Intelliflicks Studios.

AI's integration into filmmaking has myriad applications beyond script writing such as production, pre-production, post-production, and music composition.

While film companies are turning more towards exploring AI's capabilities than ever before to save costs and enhance the filmmaking process, writers, actors, and other industry professionals have voiced strong opposition, fearing job displacement and the fear of losing creative authenticity.

But AI-generated films, which use AI to create or enhance content such as images, animations, scripts, music, and editing, are gradually gaining traction.

A few examples of such films include Sunspring, The Frost, and Given Again.

Based on a novel by Khushwant Singh, Maharaja in Denims, plans to integrate human creativity with AI technology to generate digital sets, film shots, music, and dialogue.

Despite its lower production cost, the film faces challenges in ensuring AI delivers the same artistic quality accomplished by human-led films.

A notable shift

Chelsea Alves, a consultant with UNMiss, says, "AI's integration into the film industry represents a notable shift, streamlining efficiencies and enhancing creativity at a much lower cost.

“As we approach the release of the world's first feature-length AI-generated film, the film industry must be tasked with ensuring AI complements film work rather than eliminates human creativity.

“They also must also focus on respecting and safeguarding the rights and contributions of human creators."

Controversial but inevitable

The use of AI in the film industry is a controversial yet likely inevitable development.

In 2023, one of the longest protests in the film industry took place, with participants demanding better salaries and strict limitations on AI's role in scripting and licensing AI-generated images or performances.

The protest serves as a reminder of the industry's apprehension towards AI's effects on creative processes traditionally reserved for human talent.

The new frontier fo AI film generation

Despite advancements in AI and its growing usage across nearly every industry, the ethical, social, and artistic implications of AI-generated content continue to raise significant concerns.

Issues such as the authenticity of AI-generated works, ownership rights, and the potential misuse of AI technology must be addressed responsibly and ethically amid this new frontier of AI film generation.