    The Ebony+Ivory approach to data-driven success

    By Paul Middleton, issued by Ebony+Ivory
    26 Jul 2024
    In today's fast-paced digital world, having a robust online presence isn't just beneficial, it's essential. At Ebony+Ivory, we specialise in crafting bespoke digital solutions that are not only data-driven but encompass a 360-degree approach to digital strategy. This means that we are proactive and adaptive; ensuring the delivery of optimal results to meet the ever-evolving digital landscape. From in-depth online research and digital strategy formulation to optimised website development and dynamic social media content creation, we cover all bases to elevate your digital presence.
    Harnessing the power of data-driven decision making

    Oryx + Crake, the specialist digital team of Ebony+Ivory, is at the forefront of blending creativity with technology, crafting digital experiences that resonate across diverse audiences to meet each clients’ unique needs in reaching their target audiences. The team specialises in delivering innovative solutions that span the full spectrum of digital marketing with work that is characterised by a deep understanding of digital trends, a commitment to leveraging the latest technologies and a passion for storytelling that connects brands and people. We not only help brands navigate the digital landscape but also set new benchmarks in how digital platforms can be used to amplify inclusivity, engagement and impact.

    Strategic campaign planning

    Our tools and expertise allow for meticulous campaign planning, influencer identification and content collaboration, streamlining the approval process and ensuring a cohesive brand message across all channels.

    Social listening for informed strategy

    By continuously analysing market trends, consumer behaviour and competitor actions, we equip your brand with the insights needed to stay ahead, adapt strategies and capture market share.

    Optimising campaigns for maximum ROI

    From Google Ads management to search engine optimisation (SEO), our targeted approaches ensure your brand not only reaches but also resonates with your intended audience, driving traffic and fostering growth.

    Measurable success with advanced reporting

    Our comprehensive reporting tools provide insights into social growth, campaign effectiveness and competitive landscape, enabling informed decisions that drive tangible results and return on investment (ROI). Having both creative and digital media housed together enables us to effectively utilise the insights and data from reports to ensure actionable outcomes.

    Empowering your team with employee advocacy

    And, excitingly, we are launching a new service that enables your employees to become brand ambassadors, effortlessly sharing approved content and measuring the impact through clear data, thus amplifying your brand's reach while saving on ad spend.

    Social media mastery with Ebony+Ivory

    Our robust approach to digital strategy design and implementation entails a five-step process to maximise opportunities and ensure success.

    1. Identifying opportunities through competitor analysis
      We identify industry gaps, track share of voice (SOV) and understand consumer attitudes towards competitors before we begin our strategy development. We look at performance comparisons; scorecard ranking; conversation comparisons of top keywords, hashtags and mentions; audience demographics; content themes and messages trends & Influencers. This deep competitor and landscape understanding allows us to identify the best opportunities for a brand to truly stand out.

    2. Unlocking insights with consumer research
      Our approach shines a spotlight on crucial audience demographics such as age, gender, geographic location and device usage. This enables us to tailor strategies that resonate with target consumers effectively.

    3. Refining and enhancing strategies with campaign analysis
      We quickly capture audience reactions to marketing initiatives, providing succinct reports that measure the success of each campaign, allowing for timely adjustments and optimisation ensuring your campaigns are as targeted and impactful as possible.

    4. Understanding sentiments
      By continuously exploring customer feelings and opinions on specific topics, products and your competitors, we optimise positioning and strategise more effectively, ensuring your messaging hits the mark.

    Always on community engagement + reputation management

    Turning "social" on in your marketing strategy activates a powerful dimension that builds brand loyalty and connects you with your customers on a deeper level. From proactive reputation management to tracking customer feedback and automating responses with chatbots, we ensure you’re always one step ahead, maintaining a positive brand image and efficiently addressing your customers’ needs.

    Our specialised social media management services are designed to support marketing and communication managers in implementing and maintaining an effective social media policy. From reputation management to everyday interactions, our tools and expertise help your brand manage conversations, surface actionable insights and drive real business impact.

    Let Ebony+Ivory be your partner in navigating the digital realm, where data-driven strategies, comprehensive social media management and targeted digital marketing converge to unlock unprecedented growth and success for your business.

    Let's talk about your digital advertising need, email us at az.oc.yroviynobe@ofni or call us on +27 11 327 6871.

    About Paul Middleton

    Paul Middleton is a director of Ebony+Ivory, the oldest, independent, specialist services agency with the rare privilege of a track record that spans more than half a century. We have all the services of a traditional agency married neatly together with the digital age. Want more? LinkedIn Facebook Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube
    Ebony+Ivory
    E+I is an independent design and media agency with a 50-year track record for strategically-strong and tactically-smart campaigns. We are creators who connect insights, strategy, creative and media through connective campaigns. Unlimited. Uninhibited. Unparalleled. We're wired to go beyond brief and to deliver brand savvy campaigns on time and on budget.

