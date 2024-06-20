Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Ebony+IvoryStellenbosch UniversityAFDABusiness and Arts South AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingOFM RadioTradewayBroad MediaPublicis Groupe AfricaKantarHuman8New MediaTenacityPRRocketseedaHead Marketing ServicesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Advertising Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

#CannesLions

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Elections 2024

    Dawie Roodt returns with some in depth economic analysis regarding the GNU and its future!

    Dawie Roodt returns with some in depth economic analysis regarding the GNU and its future!

    sona.co.za

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Where will your focus be for the rest of 2024? Ours is on creating better customer connections

    By Nombini Mehlomakulu, issued by Ebony+Ivory
    24 Jun 2024
    24 Jun 2024
    It’s been a whirlwind start to the year, and I’ve determined that flux is my new buzzword. I’ve moved on from being ‘agile’ to something I believe is more in line with what we need to be, and that is fluid and blended.
    Where will your focus be for the rest of 2024? Ours is on creating better customer connections

    As the head of an integrated agency, I am constantly looking for what to prepare for, what we need to evolve towards, develop more of and what pivots may be required. And that’s quite a task in our turbulent environment. These past few years have been extremely tough globally and on South Africa from a financial standpoint and the shifts in consumer behaviour has have become especially difficult to predict. And talking of predictions, the predictions of 2023 and those touted at the start of 2024 are all predominantly true. Most notably, we saw AI barrelling from ‘a promising future technology’ to an exponentially evolving (if questionable) reality. And, as with all great advancements, the excitement will always be tempered with scepticism and fear, as we settle into the reality that AI is only as good as the data it’s trained on.

    The good news, is that the advertising landscape is poised for significant expansion and the South African market value is projected to be in the multi-billions by 2028 according to ReportLinker, with the significant drivers of this growth being digital advertising and supported by the expansion of the middle class. Creativity is gaining a groundswell once again as the key to all advertising success.

    And, in my state of flux, while I believe all these trends, predictions and insights to be true, I can’t help thinking that we keep losing sight of the customer. At the end of the day, our key measure of success, can – and should only be – did we deliver communications on behalf of our clients that help them connect to their customers and drive sales, growth and loyalty?

    The four focus areas we’ll be spending all our time on, will be:

    1. Using all the tools at our disposal, AI included, to create and deliver compelling creative work that resonates with audiences and encourages action.
    2. Maximising on the influencer marketing trend to reach engaged audiences.
    3. Leveraging programmatic advertising, for precise targeting and real-time bidding, to ensure our ads reach the right audience at the right time.
    4. Authentically connecting our clients and our own sustainability and social responsibility goals and values to our advertising strategies.

    So, as we take a deep breath and dig deep for the second half of this year, we’ll be focusing all our efforts on the north star of creating better connections for our clients with their customers to achieve the stellar growth we all need and to provide customers the products and services they need to thrive in 2024. To achieve that, we’ll be in flux - flexible and adaptive – taking all the trends, innovations, opportunities and nuances and blending them together for the best outcomes for our clients. There isn’t a single trend, or a particular tactic that I think will give us the edge; just a single-minded objective to connect our clients to their audiences in the best way possible.

    Ebony + Ivory.
    Big enough to do it all – small enough to want to.

    Read more: marketing trends, advertising, Nombini Mehlomakulu, Ebony+Ivory, customer connection, integrated agency
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Nombini Mehlomakulu

    Nombini Mehlomakulu is the managing director of Ebony+Ivory, the oldest independent, specialist services agency with the rare privilege of a track record that spans more than half a century. We have all the services of a traditional agency married neatly together with the digital age. Want more? LinkedIn Facebook Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube
    Ebony+Ivory
    E+I is an independent design and media agency with a 50-year track record for strategically-strong and tactically-smart campaigns. We are creators who connect insights, strategy, creative and media through connective campaigns. Unlimited. Uninhibited. Unparalleled. We're wired to go beyond brief and to deliver brand savvy campaigns on time and on budget.

    Related

    Image supplied. Carl Willoughby, chief creative officer TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris and the chairperson of the Creative Circle says we know we as a country can do so much better
    #Cannes2024: The new standard
     3 hours
    Image supplied. VML South Africa’s recent 360 ad campaign for Cadbury LunchBar campaign was born from a rebellious irreverence and ‘back to magic’ approach. And fun!
    #BehindtheCampaign: #thelunchbarman has it figured out
    4 hours
    Source: © Loeries South Africa’s top four awards according to Scopen are The Loerie Awards, Cannes Lions, Effie Awards and Bookmarks.
    Scopen: Chemistry between agency and marketer becomes more important
    5 hours
    Source: © Brand Innovators SA collected 20 Lions at Cannes Lions 2024
    #Cannes2024: All the South African winners
     6 hours
    Roanna Williams attended Kantar's talk on whether the industry has lost its funny bone. Source: Roanna Williams.
    #Cannes2024: Creative Circle at Cannes - Roanna Williams on bringing back the funny
     3 days
    (Image supplied) Just as in 2023, the City of Cape Town has decreed some of the artwork of the Sex Expo’s Out of Home (OOH) advertising campaign too risqué
    Sex Expo's OOH campaign sees some artwork banned by the City of Cape Town
    20 Jun 2024
    Nkateko Mabaso has passed away. Source: MultiChoice.
    MultiChoice mourns the death of Nkateko Mabaso
     20 Jun 2024
    Source: © Bizcommunity (L to r): Ogilvy UK vice-chairman Rory Sutherland and creative activist and Number 10 founder Ahmed Tilly talk to Mongezi Mtati, brand strategist at Rogerwilco, on why an emotional response to advertising is essential for brands
    From Provocative to Evocative: Why an emotional response to advertising is essential for brands
     20 Jun 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz