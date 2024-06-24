Communication is key: Unlock your future at the SU Language Centre’s Communication Lab

Are you ready to gain more skills and take your professional communication to the next level? Look no further than the short courses offered by the Communication Lab (Comms Lab) at the Stellenbosch University (SU) Language Centre.

In today's digital marketplace, effective communication is the name of the game. That's why the Comms Lab’s short courses are carefully curated to sharpen your professional and business communication skills. There are 11 short courses, conveniently available to attend both in person and online.

Empower yourself with spot-on business communication skills at the Comms Lab of the SU Language Centre.

“At the Comms Lab, we believe that efficient and clear communication will open doors for you,” says Michelle Pieters, coordinator of the Comms Lab. “These courses are for everyone – whether you are just starting your career or at the top of your game.”

Working professionals can choose from a number of specialised courses, each focusing on specific communication skills.

The following courses are on offer:

Who would benefit from these courses? Anyone currently in business, administration or corporate environments. If you are moving into a new environment or position, and you need to expand your skillset, then these courses are for you.

“At the Comms Lab, we're committed to building long-term relationships and always enhancing the quality of our offerings,” adds Michelle. “With our team of expert presenters, you can rest assured that you're learning from the best in the business.”

Are you ready to find your voice? Apply for a short course today. Visit the SU Language Centre’s Comms Lab website for more.

Contact:

For more information or to apply for a course, email Michelle Pieters at az.ca.nus@pellehcim or phone her at 021 808 2812, or visit the Coms Lab website. If you have specific short-course and skills development needs, let’s chat!



