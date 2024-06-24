Communication is key: Unlock your future at the SU Language Centre’s Communication Lab

In today's digital marketplace, effective communication is the name of the game. That's why the Comms Lab’s short courses are carefully curated to sharpen your professional and business communication skills. There are 11 short courses, conveniently available to attend both in person and online.
“At the Comms Lab, we believe that efficient and clear communication will open doors for you,” says Michelle Pieters, coordinator of the Comms Lab. “These courses are for everyone – whether you are just starting your career or at the top of your game.”
Working professionals can choose from a number of specialised courses, each focusing on specific communication skills.
The following courses are on offer:
Want to ensure that your business writing adds to the professional image of your company? Let’s take your communication skills up a notch.
Want to strengthen people’s motivation for change? Gain skills to help tilt change ambivalence into the desired direction.
Is digital marketing a bit daunting? Get a top-level introduction to the sales funnel and various digital marketing channels.
Do you draft minutes and e-mails, manage the telephone and help solve challenges at work? Brush up these skills with us.
Not getting the best results from your forms? Join this practical course where we analyse, test and improve actual forms to hone your skills.
Would you like to get on top of grammar rules and conventions? Join us to become a better communicator and have some fun in the process.
Are you in PR? Let’s elevate your writing of promotional material, in-house publications, news stories and social media posts.
Ever wished for the skills to tackle presentations with ease and elegance? Learn to convey your message and confidently face your audience.
Have you heard of the four-sides model of communication? Join Prof Carel Jansen and learn the skills to incorporate this artful technique.
Responsible for compiling business reports? Learn how to select essential information and write top-quality, engaging reports.
Would you like to communicate with Deaf colleagues and clients in SA Sign language? Step into a new world with us.
Who would benefit from these courses? Anyone currently in business, administration or corporate environments. If you are moving into a new environment or position, and you need to expand your skillset, then these courses are for you.
“At the Comms Lab, we're committed to building long-term relationships and always enhancing the quality of our offerings,” adds Michelle. “With our team of expert presenters, you can rest assured that you're learning from the best in the business.”
Are you ready to find your voice? Apply for a short course today. Visit the SU Language Centre’s Comms Lab website for more.
Contact:
For more information or to apply for a course, email Michelle Pieters at az.ca.nus@pellehcim or phone her at 021 808 2812, or visit the Coms Lab website. If you have specific short-course and skills development needs, let’s chat!