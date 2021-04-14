Industries

    Navigate change in your team with an excellent short course by the SU Language Centre’s Comms Lab

    Issued by Stellenbosch University Language Centre
    2 Jul 2024
    2 Jul 2024
    Change, both within the workplace and elsewhere, can be stressful. But in a dynamic workplace environment, change is bound to happen and need not be a negative experience. With the Conversations to Encourage Behavioural Change in the Workplace short course, offered by the Stellenbosch University Language Centre’s Communication Lab, you can empower and equip yourself to manage and facilitate change.
    If your job as a manager or HR officer entails communicating about organisational change, then this course is for you.
    Navigate change in your team with an excellent short course by the SU Language Centre&#x2019;s Comms Lab

    What is the focus of this course?

    This interactive short course introduces you to an evidence-based communication method for creating change readiness within individuals called motivational interviewing. People faced with change often feel uncertain about their choices and options. While change can be positive, taking the leap can be difficult and stressful, often causing conflict. With this course, you will gain practical experience with interview techniques that can help people navigate change more easily – a valuable tool for any professional communicator.

    Who should attend and what are the career benefits?

    Managers, HR officers and anyone else interested in managing change and transition will benefit from the Conversations to Encourage Behavioural Change in the Workplace short course, and will add a valuable skill to their CV. The skills gained from this short course will also be useful outside the workplace.

    When and where will this course take place?

    The course is offered over two mornings from 9am to 12pm at the Stellenbosch University Language Centre in Stellenbosch, paired with self-directed online learning. You will also spend approximately four hours per week on reading and completing online tasks and activities in your own time. You will need a computer and reliable web browser to access course material online, as well as a stable internet connection to connect to the live online sessions. The course fee is R3,850, which includes course material, assessments, in-person or online sessions with your presenter, and access to online platforms.

    Participants can be assured of learning from the best as this course is presented by Prof Carel Jansen, emeritus professor in communication and information studies at the University of Groningen, the Netherlands, and an expert in his field. Numbers are limited to ensure personal and effective interaction, so book your spot today.

    Are you ready to communicate and manage change? The course starts in October, so make sure that you apply by 17 September. Follow this link for more information and to apply: https://languagecentre.sun.ac.za/product/conversations-to-encourage-behavioural-change-in-the-workplace/

    You are also welcome to contact the course coordinator, Michelle Pieters, at az.ca.nus@pellehcim or 021 808 2812 for more information or to discuss tailoring the course to your team’s needs.

    Stellenbosch University Language Centre
    The SU Language Centre offers research-based, language-related products and services to people from diverse educational backgrounds, so that they can enhance their communication skills to be more successful in life.

