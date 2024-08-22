Change management: 4 pitfalls to avoid

If you’re running a business, you may have felt that being in business is like a churning sea of change.

Every day it seems there are new technological advancements. Artificial intelligence (AI) and automation are transforming industries, while global events and evolving regulations need leaders to constantly adapt. In this dynamic environment, organisations can't afford to view change management as an afterthought. Instead, it needs to be a core competency, with a strong focus on the human element.

According to the Prosci Change Management Benchmarking Clear Survey Report, initiatives with a strong employee buy-in are six times more likely to meet their goals.

This statistic underscores the critical need for a people-centric approach to change management in 2024. But as with any strategy, there are common pitfalls that organisations must avoid.

These are the pitfalls to avoid:

1. Top-down imposed change

Change initiatives often fail when imposed from the top down. Team members need to understand the "why" behind the change, and feel valued in the process. Simon Sinek, an English-American author and inspirational speaker, focuses on business leadership and has become well-known for his concept of the "why" and how it relates to inspiring action and building strong businesses.

"Start with why" emphasises the importance of clearly communicating the purpose and motivation behind the change. By connecting with team members on an emotional level and explaining the "why," businesses can:

Reduce resistance: People are more likely to embrace change if they understand the bigger picture and the positive outcomes it aims to achieve.



People are more likely to embrace change if they understand the bigger picture and the positive outcomes it aims to achieve. Increase engagement: A clear "why" fosters a sense of purpose and inspires employees to actively participate in the change process.



A clear "why" fosters a sense of purpose and inspires employees to actively participate in the change process. Build trust: Openly communicating the "why" demonstrates transparency and builds trust with team members.

2. Communication silos

Fragmented or inconsistent communication breeds mistrust and confusion. Open, transparent communication through multiple channels is key. Not everyone hears / reads / sees the same thing when presented.

3. Neglecting resistance

Resistance to change is natural. Ignoring it only creates roadblocks. Everyone perceives change differently and leadership needs to acknowledge this as part of this process and offer continuous support mechanisms.

4. No quick-fix

To implement change management initiatives – there is no quick fix. Also just doing change management because you “read somewhere that it was important” will not achieve the desired results. From my experience, the companies that don’t have dedicated teams to lead the change, are usually the companies whose initiatives fail. This then leads to blaming the new technology / process for not being a ‘fit’ for their business.

In conclusion, successful change management is not about imposing a new way of working — it's about guiding and supporting your people on a journey of transformation. Change is constant, and how you navigate it will determine your business's success in 2024 and beyond.