BizTrends2025: Navigating the future of financial management

ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) and finance solutions are evolving faster than ever before. Also, new technologies and shifting workplace demands are driving CFOs and financial managers to rethink their approach to digital transformation.

Source: Supplied. Jeff Ryan, managing director for AWCape, now a member of TydeCo.

Below are key trends shaping ERP and finance solutions for 2025 and beyond, highlighting how these developments are set to transform the finance function.

Finance leaders who embrace these trends proactively and integrate them into their long-term strategy will be well-positioned to drive growth, improve operational efficiency, and deliver greater value to their organisations. The ERP landscape for 2025 and beyond is rich with possibilities, and the finance leaders who adapt will be the ones leading their industries into the future.

1. From automation to intelligence

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning are no longer futuristic add-ons; they are becoming central to ERP systems.

According to Gartner, by 2024, nearly 75% of all ERP systems will incorporate AI-driven capabilities to enhance decision-making and operational efficiency. AI can streamline repetitive finance tasks like data entry, invoice processing, and even complex data analysis, allowing finance teams to focus on strategic planning rather than transactional work.

For example, AI-powered predictive analytics in ERP can provide CFOs with real-time insights into cash flow, forecasting, and demand planning, giving them a competitive edge in fast-paced markets.

Machine learning algorithms are also being integrated to detect financial data patterns, helping businesses identify fraud or errors early. Companies that embrace these tools will benefit from faster, more accurate decision-making and a clearer picture of future trends.

2. Rise of industry-specific ERP solutions

One-size-fits-all ERP systems are becoming a thing of the past as more businesses demand industry-specific solutions that cater to their unique needs.

Sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, and retail are increasingly adopting customised ERP solutions designed specifically for their industry. For instance, healthcare businesses might need ERPs that prioritise patient management and regulatory compliance, while manufacturing firms benefit from inventory management and supply chain optimisation features.

The rise of industry-specific ERP solutions is making it easier for organisations to implement and benefit from ERP technology without extensive customisation. Vendors are increasingly rolling out pre-configured modules tailored to the requirements of different sectors, accelerating deployment times and improving user adoption.

3. Greater focus on user experience and personalisation

User experience (UX) has traditionally been an overlooked aspect of ERP systems. However, a recent Forrester survey found that 66% of employees believe a more intuitive user interface would significantly boost their productivity. As a result, there is now a concerted push for ERP providers to prioritise user experience, offering customisable dashboards, role-specific interfaces, and easy-to-navigate workflows.

This focus on UX is critical for higher adoption rates and operational efficiency.

With intuitive interfaces, employees across finance, HR, and operations can navigate ERP systems more easily, reducing time spent on training and improving productivity. Also, ERP providers are increasingly offering personalisation options, allowing CFOs to tailor reports, dashboards, and data views based on individual business requirements.

4. Integration with IoT and other advanced technologies

ERP systems are increasingly being integrated with other cutting-edge technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics.

According to a study by IDC, IoT-enabled ERP systems can provide real-time data from connected devices, enhancing inventory management, equipment maintenance, and logistics. In manufacturing, for instance, IoT sensors can monitor equipment performance, helping companies predict maintenance needs and avoid costly downtimes.

This integration trend is especially valuable for sectors like logistics and manufacturing, where real-time data from sensors, robots, and other IoT devices can drastically improve supply chain visibility and operational efficiency. The ability to access and analyse live data enables businesses to optimise processes, reduce waste, and make proactive decisions, which is a game-changer in today’s data-driven world.

5. Cloud and hybrid models continue to dominate

Cloud adoption remains a dominant trend, especially for ERP systems. Gartner predicts global cloud spending will surpass $700bn by 2025, with more organisations adopting multi-cloud strategies.

The flexibility and scalability of cloud-based ERP systems make them ideal for businesses of all sizes, especially those with remote or distributed teams. Specifically, the best cloud-based ERPs are built with open APIs to allow for ease of integration into other systems.

This ease of integration extends to companies that have legacy systems and are opting for hybrid ERP models, which allow them to retain critical on-premises functionalities while leveraging cloud capabilities for scalability and resilience.

Hybrid ERP models are particularly attractive to mid-sized businesses that need flexibility but may not be ready for a complete migration to the cloud. By combining on-premises and cloud-based resources, these businesses can optimise costs and access advanced features without a total overhaul of their existing infrastructure.

6. Sustainability and energy efficiency in ERP solutions

Sustainability is becoming a priority in the world of ERP, as organisations increasingly seek solutions that align with their environmental goals. With energy costs rising and global pressures for businesses to reduce carbon footprints, many ERP providers are focusing on energy-efficient data centres and sustainable operations. For instance, cloud providers are implementing green energy solutions, which not only reduce carbon emissions but also help businesses save on operational costs.

Sage, for example, has introduced tools that help businesses track their carbon emissions directly through ERP systems, making it easier for organisations to align financial and environmental objectives. As customers and stakeholders prioritise sustainability, ERP systems that offer these functionalities will become indispensable in modern finance.

7. The growing importance of change management

One of the most significant obstacles to ERP adoption is not technological, but organisational. Studies by Accenture show that around 65% of companies resist cloud migration and ERP modernisation due to concerns about disruption and change management. In many cases, the issue stems from a lack of leadership buy-in and effective change-management strategies.

To overcome these barriers, CFOs and finance managers must champion the value of ERP solutions, communicate the benefits clearly, and involve key stakeholders from the beginning of the project. Change management is crucial in ensuring employees understand and adapt to new systems without feeling overwhelmed. Businesses that invest in training, support, and open communication are more likely to succeed in their digital transformation journeys.

In conclusion, the world of ERP and finance solutions has dramatically changed over the last 10 years. No longer is it a one-size-fits-all solution. There are easy-to-use, energy-efficient, industry-specific solutions, with new technologies readily available that easily integrate into other systems. The challenge for financial leaders for successful adoption will be the ability to choose the right solution and effective change management during implementation.