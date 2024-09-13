Cloud-based tools reshape how SA businesses communicate

The digital communications landscape in South Africa and globally continues to shift, with cloud-based telephony tools increasingly replacing legacy PBX systems. This is according to Braintree, a local Microsoft solutions partner, which says tools such as Microsoft Teams Calling and Operator Connect are becoming core to how businesses collaborate and manage voice services.

Doug Morrison, VP of modern workplace at Braintree, says companies are moving away from hardware-dependent systems toward software-based platforms that integrate voice, chat and video services under a single interface.

“Digital-first has become the default,” he says. “It’s not just about replacing phones; it’s about embedding communication into business workflows.”

Braintree cites IDC figures showing that unified communications as a service (UCaaS) accounted for 89% of global market revenue, with Microsoft leading the market at 44.7% share. These platforms allow companies to manage voice calling without traditional infrastructure, routing calls directly into Microsoft Teams through certified telecom partners.

Braintree refers to the Forrester Total Economic Impact report, which found that small and medium businesses using Microsoft Teams Calling saw up to 45% total cost of ownership savings over three years, with enterprise customers reporting 17% savings. Both categories reported positive returns on investment.

Beyond cost, Braintree says organisations are adopting cloud communications for greater flexibility and scalability. Operator Connect, Microsoft’s voice integration service, enables organisations to provision and manage phone systems directly in the Teams admin centre, removing the need for on-site PBX equipment.

Security has also become a key consideration. Cloud-based systems allow for encrypted communication, remote patch management, and access controls. Braintree notes that this is especially relevant for businesses with hybrid or remote workforces.

Mobility is another driver. Employees can make and receive calls from any internet-connected device, which Braintree says reduces the need for fixed desk phones and enables flexible work policies. It adds that AI features now available in cloud systems can support compliance, call transcription, and workflow automation.

Looking ahead, Braintree expects greater convergence between telephony, collaboration tools, and emerging technologies like AI and omnichannel messaging platforms.

“As tools become smarter and more integrated, communication is shifting from something you do separately to something embedded in how work gets done,” Morrison says.