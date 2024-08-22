Have your say on 2025 national minimum wage determination

The National Minimum Wage (NMW) Commission is inviting all stakeholders with an interest in the national minimum wage to make representations of possible adjustments in the policy instrument.

“The closing date for submission of written comments/representations concerning possible adjustments to the national minimum wage is 30 September 2024,” the Commission said in a statement.

This as the Commission is conducting an investigation into possible adjustments to the NMW and will submit its recommendations to the Minister of Employment and Labour Nomakhosazana Meth later in 2024.

This is in accordance with section 6(2) of the National Minimum Wage Act, No. 9 of 2018.

The NMW is the minimum amount of pay that an employer is legally required to remunerate employees for work done. The amount does not include payment of allowances (such as transport, tools, food or accommodation) payments in kind (board or lodging), tips, bonuses and gifts, among others.

The national minimum wage is the floor level below which no employee should be paid. The NMW first came into implementation in 2019 at a minimum of R20 per hour. The NMW is enforced by law and violations are subject to fines.

Commission chairperson, Professor Imraan Valodia said written representations will be forwarded to the minister together with the Commission’s report to decide on the 2025 determination.

The current rate of NMW as announced by former Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi in February 2024 is set at R27,58.

Written inputs should be sent to: Directorate: Employment Standards, Department of Employment and Labour, Private Bag X117, Pretoria, 0001, or az.vog.ruobal@weiverwmn on or before the closing date.