    National minimum wage increases

    5 Feb 2024
    5 Feb 2024
    Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has announced a new National Minimum Wage (NMW) determination which will go up from R25,42 to R27,58 for each ordinary hour worked.
    Image source: bram janssens –
    Image source: bram janssens – 123RF.com

    In a statement on Saturday, the Department of Employment and Labour said the new NMW will come into effect from 1 March 2024.

    “The National Minimum Wage determination also includes the vulnerable sectors of farm workers and the domestic workers – whom since 2022 were aligned with the NMW rates.

    “However, the workers employed on an expanded public works programme are entitled to a minimum wage of R15,16 per hour [up] from R13,97. Workers who have concluded learnership agreements contemplated in section 17 of the Skills Development Act, 1998, are entitled to the allowances as determined in the latest government schedule,” the department said.

    The schedule of learnerships, sectoral determinations of Contract Cleaning, Wholesale and Retail sector employees will be published on the department’s website – www.labour.gov.za.

    Image source: zerbor –
    Commission recommends a CPI plus 3% adjustment in National Minimum Wage

    8 Dec 2023

    The Act applies to all workers and their employers except members of the South African National Defence Force, the National Intelligence Agency, and the South African Secret Service.

    The act does not apply to a volunteer, who is a person who performs work for another person and who does not receive or is not entitled to receive, any remuneration for his or her service.

    The NMW is the minimum amount of pay that an employer is legally required to remunerate employees for work done. The amount does not include payment of allowances (such as transport, tools, food or accommodation) payments in kind (board or lodging), tips, bonuses and gifts among others.

    The National Minimum Wage is the floor level below which no employee should be paid. The NMW first came into implementation in 2019 at a minimum of R20 per hour. The NMW is enforced by law and violations are subject to fines.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za


