Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Milpark EducationG&G AdvocacyGO Content LabCareerJunctionBrandMappEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Management & Leadership Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    The role of HR in AI-empowered workplaces

    Issued by Milpark Education
    2 Feb 2024
    2 Feb 2024
    Industry and literature have been reshaping the workplace by introducing terms such as modern workplace and artificial intelligence (AI). However, understanding what constitutes a modern workplace, how AI can be effectively used and the role of HR in this context might be a challenging pursuit. Permit me to break down these terms and clarify how they interconnect with one another.
    The role of HR in AI-empowered workplaces

    A modern workplace is often associated with a workplace that uses digital tools to empower staff and boost productivity (Harinarayanan, 2021). In the workplace, AI is most often used for automating routine administrative tasks to facilitate a smoother process so that the output is to make life simpler for the employee and ultimately increase productivity. Apart from the automation of tasks, AI assists with generating written content, designing graphs and numerous other exciting outputs. HR professionals find themselves at the forefront of having to empower their people to make intelligent decisions and be innovative in how AI can be used. HR should prioritise ensuring that the workforce understands the rationale behind the use of AI tools in the company to secure buy-in from all and cultivate a collaborative environment. Conducting training programmes or workshops will empower employees with the necessary skills to effectively work alongside AI tools. HR professionals must also ensure that their staff feels secure and is guided through this transformative process (Chowdhury, et al., 2023).

    At Milpark, our core values are real, learn, strive and care. In venturing into the world of AI, we are living these values, especially as to keeping it real and growing – and we’re taking our students and staff along for the ride. We are also committed to caring, as it not only supports our future plans but also demonstrates genuine concern for employee wellbeing – and HR professionals serve as architects, ensuring that that wellbeing is prioritised.

    References:

  • Harinarayanan, V. P. 2021. Building the Modern Workplace with SharePoint Online: Solutions with SPFx, Power Automate, Power Apps, Teams, and PVA. New York City, NY: Apress.
  • Chowdhury, S. Dey, P., Joel-Edgar, S., Bhattacharya, S., Rodriguez-Espindola, O., Abadie, A., Truong, L. 2023. Unlocking the value of artificial intelligence in human resource management through AI capability framework. Human Resource Management Review, 33(1):100899. ISSN 1053-4822. [Online] Available from: Human Resource Management Review: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.hrmr.2022.100899 [Accessed: 2024-01-16].

    • NextOptions


    Milpark Education
    Milpark Education was established in 1997, becoming one of the first private providers of higher management education in South Africa. Milpark services the higher education needs of various corporate entities as well as public students, through the qualification offerings of four schools: the School of Professional Accounting (incorporating CA Connect), the Business School; the School of Commerce; and the School of Financial Services. It currently offers 23 accredited programmes in higher education.

    Related

    Creating the CA of the Future - The Milpark approach
    Milpark EducationCreating the CA of the Future - The Milpark approach
    Milpark Education reaffirms commitment to academic integrity
    Milpark EducationMilpark Education reaffirms commitment to academic integrity
    From listening to leading: Milpark's responsive approach to education
    Milpark EducationFrom listening to leading: Milpark's responsive approach to education
    From classroom to boardroom: How education can drive South Africa's economic growth
    Milpark EducationFrom classroom to boardroom: How education can drive South Africa's economic growth
    From three setbacks to success: Only with Milpark
    Milpark EducationFrom three setbacks to success: Only with Milpark
    Half workload: A new path to CTA success
    Milpark EducationHalf workload: A new path to CTA success
    Vukosi Nkhata: Public servant committed to self-improvement and better service delivery
    Milpark EducationVukosi Nkhata: Public servant committed to self-improvement and better service delivery
    No obstacle was going to deter me from completing my CTA
    Milpark EducationNo obstacle was going to deter me from completing my CTA
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz