Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Milpark EducationUCT Graduate School of BusinessNorth-West University (NWU)EduvosMann MadeCoronationCornerstone InstituteRosebank CollegeNorthlink CollegeIgnition GroupVaal University of TechnologyAFDASACAPStellenbosch UniversityEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Higher Education Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

#CannesLions

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Design thinking for problem solving with Dr Manti Grobler

    By Dr Manti Grobler, issued by Milpark Education
    20 Jun 2024
    20 Jun 2024
    I’m thrilled to be facilitating the design thinking for problem-solving module in Milpark Education’s postgraduate diploma in business administration programme, commencing in Block 3 on 16 July 2024. For over 15 years, I’ve combined my background in information technology with human development expertise, fostering an interdisciplinary approach to design thinking.
    Design thinking for problem solving with Dr Manti Grobler

    What is design thinking?

    Design thinking is an iterative problem-solving approach that focuses on understanding people’s needs, generating creative solutions and putting those solutions to the test. In this module, we’ll take an action-learning approach, where you’ll build your creative confidence by joining a design-thinking team and applying this powerful human-centred framework to tackle real-world challenges.

    • Transforming complex problems into innovative solutions.
    • Integrating theory with practical application.
    • Developing your ‘human superpowers’: curiosity, courage, imagination, creativity and compassion.

    Read more: How HR is leading the way in AI-empowered workplaces

    Why enrol?

    This module offers a powerful combination of theoretical knowledge and practical application. Here’s what sets it apart:

    • Become a design-thinking pro: Master the design-thinking process and confidently tackle challenges across any industry.
    • Unlock your creative problem-solving: Develop innovative solutions and sharpen your critical-thinking skills.
    • Empower your team: Learn coaching techniques to unlock your team’s full creative potential and foster a collaborative environment.
    • Action-learning project: Apply your design-thinking skills to a real-world challenge, solidifying your learning through practical experience.
    • Structured learning journey: Three assignments will guide you through applying the design-thinking methodology, supported by live calls and discussions.
    • Unleash your human superpowers: Cultivate curiosity, courage, imagination, creativity and compassion – the essential traits for innovation.

    Final thoughts

    Get the opportunity to transform your problem-solving skills and drive innovation with the design thinking for problem solving module at Milpark Education. Under the expert guidance of Dr. Manti Grobler, you'll learn to apply a human-centred approach to overcome real-world challenges, developing both your personal and professional capabilities.

    Whether you aim to boost your creativity, lead effective teams, or become a master of design thinking, this module provides the essential tools and experiences. Don't miss your chance to join a dynamic learning journey and unlock your full potential.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Dr Manti Grobler

    Adjunct Faculty/Lecturer
    Milpark Education
    Milpark Education was established in 1997, becoming one of the first private providers of higher management education in South Africa. Milpark services the higher education needs of various corporate entities as well as public students, through the qualification offerings of four schools: the School of Professional Accounting (incorporating CA Connect), the Business School; the School of Commerce; and the School of Financial Services. It currently offers 23 accredited programmes in higher education.

    Related

    Empowering South Africa: Voting and education in a shifting landscape
    Milpark EducationEmpowering South Africa: Voting and education in a shifting landscape
    4 Mar 2024
    Decoding the 2024 Budget Speech: Key takeaways and potential implications
    Milpark EducationDecoding the 2024 Budget Speech: Key takeaways and potential implications
    1 Mar 2024
    From being a clerk to a top 10 finalist in The Insurance Apprentice 2023
    Milpark EducationFrom being a clerk to a top 10 finalist in The Insurance Apprentice 2023
    28 Feb 2024
    Johnathan Dillon appointed as the new head of the School of Professional Accounting
    Milpark EducationJohnathan Dillon appointed as the new head of the School of Professional Accounting
    9 Feb 2024
    The role of HR in AI-empowered workplaces
    Milpark EducationThe role of HR in AI-empowered workplaces
    2 Feb 2024
    Creating the CA of the Future - The Milpark approach
    Milpark EducationCreating the CA of the Future - The Milpark approach
    5 Dec 2023
    Milpark Education reaffirms commitment to academic integrity
    Milpark EducationMilpark Education reaffirms commitment to academic integrity
    16 Oct 2023
    From listening to leading: Milpark's responsive approach to education
    Milpark EducationFrom listening to leading: Milpark's responsive approach to education
    28 Sep 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz