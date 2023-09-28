Design thinking for problem solving with Dr Manti Grobler

I’m thrilled to be facilitating the design thinking for problem-solving module in Milpark Education’s postgraduate diploma in business administration programme, commencing in Block 3 on 16 July 2024. For over 15 years, I’ve combined my background in information technology with human development expertise, fostering an interdisciplinary approach to design thinking.

What is design thinking?

Design thinking is an iterative problem-solving approach that focuses on understanding people’s needs, generating creative solutions and putting those solutions to the test. In this module, we’ll take an action-learning approach, where you’ll build your creative confidence by joining a design-thinking team and applying this powerful human-centred framework to tackle real-world challenges.

Transforming complex problems into innovative solutions.



Integrating theory with practical application.



Developing your ‘human superpowers’: curiosity, courage, imagination, creativity and compassion.

Why enrol?

This module offers a powerful combination of theoretical knowledge and practical application. Here’s what sets it apart:

Become a design-thinking pro: Master the design-thinking process and confidently tackle challenges across any industry.



Master the design-thinking process and confidently tackle challenges across any industry. Unlock your creative problem-solving: Develop innovative solutions and sharpen your critical-thinking skills.



Develop innovative solutions and sharpen your critical-thinking skills. Empower your team: Learn coaching techniques to unlock your team’s full creative potential and foster a collaborative environment.



Learn coaching techniques to unlock your team’s full creative potential and foster a collaborative environment. Action-learning project: Apply your design-thinking skills to a real-world challenge, solidifying your learning through practical experience.



Apply your design-thinking skills to a real-world challenge, solidifying your learning through practical experience. Structured learning journey: Three assignments will guide you through applying the design-thinking methodology, supported by live calls and discussions.



Three assignments will guide you through applying the design-thinking methodology, supported by live calls and discussions. Unleash your human superpowers: Cultivate curiosity, courage, imagination, creativity and compassion – the essential traits for innovation.

Final thoughts

Get the opportunity to transform your problem-solving skills and drive innovation with the design thinking for problem solving module at Milpark Education. Under the expert guidance of Dr. Manti Grobler, you'll learn to apply a human-centred approach to overcome real-world challenges, developing both your personal and professional capabilities.

Whether you aim to boost your creativity, lead effective teams, or become a master of design thinking, this module provides the essential tools and experiences. Don't miss your chance to join a dynamic learning journey and unlock your full potential.