How distance learning online helped Jarryn Beat impostor syndrome

For Milpark management student Jarryn Bell, distance learning online has been key in overcoming self-doubt.

Despite successfully climbing the corporate ladder at Momentum Insure, Jarryn lacked self-confidence - a classic case of impostor syndrome. Fearing that her experience wasn’t adequate without formal qualifications to back it up, Jarryn turned to Milpark Education’s management courses to take her career to the next level.

Now, pursuing her Advanced Certificate in Management (ACM) and having completed her Higher Certificate in Management (HCM), Jarryn is more confident than ever. She has also already secured new leadership roles within the company.

Jarryn’s journey to success has been powered by hard work, online study and an unwavering commitment to her family. She shared some of the valuable lessons she has learned along the way.

From hardship to homeowner

Jarryn’s drive was evident long before she joined the insurance industry in 2008. As a teenager she juggled schoolwork and part-time jobs. And, although she excelled academically, financial constraints meant higher education wasn’t immediately an option after matriculating; she threw herself into the world of work.

“I’ve always felt responsible for helping to provide for my family and have been working since I was 14,” Jarryn explains. By age 25, she had saved enough to buy her first house and was able later to purchase a bigger property and provide a secure home for her mother and aunt.

Confronting impostor syndrome

Despite her career progressing well, Jarryn struggled with a nagging sense she wasn’t qualified. Determined to conquer this self-doubt, she decided to pursue further education.

“Even with leadership experience, I often felt underqualified, which exacerbated my impostor syndrome. Gaining qualifications through Milpark’s online management courses has helped me feel more confident.”

Jarryn completed her Higher Certificate in Management in 2023 and is now pursuing her Advanced Certificate in Management online, to complement her professional experience.

Balancing family, work and distance learning online

Balancing a demanding job, family responsibilities and distance learning online is no small feat, but Jarryn is committed to doing it all. As a full-time employee and mom, her days are packed. The support of her partner - “my calm in the storm” - and Milpark’s flexible structure have enabled her to fit studying into an already hectic life.

“I work all day at Momentum, then have my mom duties. Thankfully with the flexibility of online learning I could study and take tests at night, after the family had gone to bed,” Jarryn explains.

Growing confidence and a career

Milpark’s management course content has been pivotal in helping Jarryn conquer self-doubt, giving her what she needed to be a more effective leader. Today, she confidently manages multiple roles, including Risk Assurer, Business Continuity Officer and Business Partner for face-to-face sales at Momentum Insure in Centurion.

“Earning management qualifications has demonstrated that I am capable and have the required skills.” The focus on leadership in diverse cultural contexts, combined with practical, real-world applications, has helped her fully step into her role.

“Milpark’s approach worked well for me. Everything - from the coursework to the online learning system - was efficient and easy to navigate. The management material was relevant to corporate South Africa, I could apply what I was learning immediately. I also appreciated that Milpark’s qualifications are internationally recognised.”

Personal advice: Drive your own success

Having experienced both self-doubt and professional achievements, Jarryn’s advice to others is simple: you make your own success.

“You can’t sit around waiting for success to come to you. Be bold, be creative, and be the best version of yourself,” she advises.

She also recommends networking, “Make the most of the opportunity. Engage fully with the learning experience and your peers and mentors. People won’t know what you are doing if you keep it to yourself.”

She also emphasised the importance of continued education; “Growth has always been important to me; if you are not learning, you will stagnate. Studying can be a life-changing opportunity, and I strongly encourage anyone considering distance learning to take the leap. It unlocks new learning experiences, personal growth, career advancement and endless opportunities.”

Conclusion: Education opens doors

Jarryn’s journey from self-doubt to self-confidence is a testament to how education and distance learning online in South Africa can open doors. By conquering impostor syndrome and gaining the management qualifications she needed through Milpark Education, Jarryn has taken control of her career and continues to rise. Her story shows that with the right mindset and tools, anything is possible.

