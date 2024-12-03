On the road to CA success 10 years later: Kristen Farnham’s story

Qualifying as a chartered accountant CA(SA) in South Africa is notoriously challenging. When passing the Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting (PGDA/CTA) initially seemed impossible, Kristen Farnham decided to pursue a career as a management accountant instead.

A decade later, after hitting a professional ceiling, she courageously decided to give her CA dream another shot. This time - thanks to hard work, her partner’s unwavering support and Milpark’s flexible online path to professional accounting - Kristen passed her PGDA/CTA with flying colours.

Kristen’s story is a powerful example of flexible online learning can make almost any dream possible - even after a 10-year study break. Take a read, for inspiration and practical tips on balancing work and study.

The CA dream delayed

Looking back, Kristen admits she may have given up too early on her CA dream. “I struggled to stay on top of things. Working full-time and studying is not easy. Exhaustion and fatigue are real. Back then I decided I never wanted to open a textbook again!”

Although Kristen built a successful career as a finance manager, it became clear that further progression was limited without a CA designation. “Many companies won’t consider you for senior roles if you’re not a CA,” she says. It also impacted her earning potential, “I missed 10 years of additional income I would have earned as a CA.”

At 38, Kristen set herself a new goal: “If I wasn’t qualified by 40, I could at least say I had given it a go.”

Starting again with Milpark’s advanced accounting

As she hadn’t studied for some time, Kristen first completed Milpark’s SAICA-accredited Advanced Accounting Bridging Course before beginning the Postgraduate Diploma in Accounting (PGDA/CTA).

“I didn’t want to waste time doing a bridging course, but it was very valuable,” she explains. “Laws and standards had changed since I last studied, and it was a good foundation, bringing me back to a level I hadn’t been at for a decade.”

Taking on the course full-time meant studying 40 hours a week alongside her job, which helped her get accustomed to a demanding study routine. “I was relieved when I completed it, it was easier than I expected. I could see light at the end of the tunnel.”

The road to a PGDA

Kristen’s schedule was demanding, with early starts at 5 a.m., long study sessions after work, and study-focused weekends. “Milpark’s distance learning model made it possible to study while focusing on my job,” she explains.

She adopted a disciplined schedule to help balance work and study. “Milpark stressed the importance of a timetable, which I thought might be overkill; it turned out to be a lifesaver. I knew exactly when I would be studying.”

“If you’re not organised, you’ll fall off the train and it will go without you. The timetable was my guide every day.”

A circle of support

A strong support system was essential to Kristen’s success, particularly her partner’s help. “He completely took over at home - he cooked, cleaned and managed everything else, so I could focus on studying.”

Kristen’s employer offered study leave and financial assistance and Milpark’s community also provided invaluable support. “Milpark has this incredible way of keeping you motivated,” she says. “Whether it was staff or other students, someone was always available.”

“If it weren’t for Milpark, I would never have been able to achieve this. They hold your hand the whole way. They make a plan, so you don’t fall behind, and they’re there 24/7 to motivate you, even if it’s not about the coursework.”

Self-discipline and sacrifice

Kristen’s success was also rooted in her self-discipline and willingness to make personal sacrifices. “I had to set aside personal interests, like running, to stay focused on my CA goal,” she admits. Strictly following her timetable enabled her to stay on track.

She avoided burnout by rewarding herself with small breaks and “reset” weekends. “Sometimes, just taking a weekend off was enough to recharge and refocus.”

Success and reflection

Kristen’s time at Milpark culminated in a remarkable achievement: passing her PGDA with distinction and ranking sixth in the country. “It’s very rewarding to know you are capable of doing something to this prestige level.”

She has since gone on to pass her ITC board exams on the first try. “I couldn’t be more thrilled. The journey isn’t over yet, but it will end in CA(SA)!”

Her advice for others is simple: “Don’t wait a decade like I did. If you’ve got a dream, go after it now. With the right support and plan, it’s achievable, especially with Milpark’s flexible online learning programmes.”

Kristen’s tips for balancing work and study

Kristen’s success came down to planning, support and commitment. Here are her top tips for successful studying while working:

Create a Realistic Timetable: “Having a set timetable keeps you accountable.” Prioritize Self-Care: Short breaks after exams helped her recharge. “A little reset keeps you from burning out.”

Lean on Your Support Network: Kristen says she couldn’t have done it without a strong support system. “You need to let your supporters know what you need and how they can help.”

Be Consistent: “Studying every day, even for a short time, makes a huge difference.”

Reward Your Progress: Setting small goals kept her motivated. “Celebrating wins along the way helps you remain focused on your ultimate goal.”

Achieving your CA dream is possible

Kristen Farnham’s story shows that with dedication, the right support, and Milpark’s flexible distance learning, achieving a CA qualification in South Africa is possible - even after a long break. “Thanks to Milpark, dreams do come true - even after 10 years!”

