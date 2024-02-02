Thea Ngele: Inspiring future leaders in public administration

What immediately stands out about Thea is her soothing, melodious voice and the warmth that makes you feel instantly at ease. She speaks with such passion about public administration, highlighting the profound impact it can have on your career.

How public administration shapes our everyday lives

Public administration shapes our lives in ways most of us rarely pause to consider, from the systems ensuring our local services run smoothly to the policies impacting our everyday realities. But to Thea Ngele, a fervent advocate for this field, public administration is a vibrant, ever-present part of life.

“Public administration is our day-to-day lives,” she says. “It’s everywhere you look on the news, in community services, in policies, each piece adding to the bigger picture of our society.”

Public administration plays an integral role in effective governance in South Africa by driving progress and ensuring that government services reach those who need them most. Public administration is the foundation of effective governance, transforming how resources are managed and ensuring that vital services reach those who need them most. When public administration is prioritised, it drives sustainable development, directly addresses inequality, and enhances the quality of life for all South Africans.

From curiosity to commitment: How Thea found her calling

For Thea, the path wasn’t immediately clear. Like many students, she initially explored fields like economics and accounting. Her “aha” moment came with Public Administration, a programme that blended a BCom approach with a focus on practical governance. “I wanted to understand the how public administration scholars can apply their theory to practice so that issues of the public sector can be combated”. This realisation led her to dive into public administration with a renewed sense of purpose.

Shaping society one policy at a time

For Thea, studying public administration was no longer just a degree, it became her way of connecting with society in a meaningful way. Her qualifications covered aspects of finance, policy, leadership, and research, everything needed to navigate government operations. It was about developing the skills needed to tackle real societal challenges, not just acquiring knowledge.

“From service delivery to policy development, everything in this field has a direct impact on people’s lives,” she emphasises. With her academic background, Thea found herself ready to tackle public-sector issues with insight and compassion.

The road to a PhD and teaching

Thea’s love for public administration supports her passion for teaching and inspiring others, and her flourishing role in academia. Today, as a PhD candidate and Senior Lecturer at Milpark Business School, she is more than an educator, she is a mentor and guide. She teaches students to analyse and apply public administration principles, empowering them to be thoughtful, capable contributors to their communities.

“My goal is to equip students with the tools they need to understand how government works and how they can make a real impact,” Thea says, illuminating her commitment to cultivating the next generation of public leaders.

For Thea, public administration became more than an academic pursuit, it was a way to serve the public, address everyday challenges, and contribute meaningfully to society. She describes it as a field that “touches on everything to do with the public sector,” providing the tools to understand and tackle the intricacies of government services, whether addressing small inconveniences or larger policy reforms.

A pathway for lifelong learners

With the fast pace of modern life, Thea believes flexible education is essential. Milpark Education’s Distance Learning programmes are structured to meet the needs of busy professionals, with supportive programme managers and a curriculum that adapts to students’ schedules.

“We operate as a close-knit team, making sure every student feels supported,” she explains. With ample preparation time and a highly responsive support system, Milpark’s Distance Learning allows students to engage deeply with the material without compromising their other responsibilities.

Inspiring the future of public administration

Thea’s passion for public administration is undeniable, and she brings that same fire to every student she mentors and those who have had the experience to encounter her. To her, this field is far more than a job, it’s a chance to spark real, meaningful change that ripples through communities. Whether her students are embarking on their bachelor in administration in public administration, pushing forward with an Honours, or aiming for a postgraduate diploma in public administration or PhD, Thea empowers them to step into the world of public service with excitement and purpose.

She challenges them to think bigger, to be bold, and to recognise that their work holds the potential to change lives. For Thea, seeing her students embrace this purpose is the most rewarding part of her journey.

How will you shape the future?

Public administration is where purpose meets opportunity. Inspired by Thea’s quest, students can find their path through Distance Learning, which allows them to blend education with the demands of daily life. A path in public administration is your chance to influence tomorrow, address real-world problems, and leave a lasting mark on our society.

With a commitment to learning and a passion for service, you, too, can follow in Thea’s footsteps and help shape a better world for South Africans today and in the future.

Whether you’re looking to start a postgraduate diploma in public administration , complete a BCom , or gain new skills through upskilling opportunities at Milpark Education, there’s no better time than now to take the first step in shaping the future.

