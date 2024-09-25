Education Primary & Secondary Education
Primary & Secondary Education News South Africa

    Minister Gwarube announces release date for 2024 Matric results

    2 Dec 2024
    2 Dec 2024
    Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube has announced in a media briefing the date for the release of the 2024 matric results.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    The results will be released on 13 January 2025, and provincial education departments are expected to be released the next day.

    “The department has set up 181 marking centres across the country, all of which have been audited and deemed ready. Over 50,000 markers will ensure the integrity of the marking process,” Gwarube said.

    According to the South African, the minister said that the department has set up 181 marking centres across the country, all of which have been audited and deemed ready.

    "Over 50,000 markers will ensure the integrity of the marking process," Gwarube said. She mentioned that 60 out of the planned 164 Marking Standardisation Meetings had already been conducted to finalise the guidelines.

    While the results are set to be released on 13 January in the new year, there are still concerns about where the results will be published.

    Results not in newspapers

    This comes after the Information Regulator directed the Department of Basic Education (DBE) not to publish the results of Matric 2024 in newspapers, and asked to get permission before doing so in future.

    The Information Regulator directed the DBE to obtain consent from 2025 matriculants and their parents or guardians before publishing their results in newspapers.

    The DBE must also create a system to obtain consent from learners for this purpose. If the enforcement notice is not followed, the regulator has instructed the DBE not to publish the 2025 matric results.

    The DBE, however, maintains that publishing results in newspapers does not breach privacy laws and provides an accessible option for learners, according to the South African.

    Minister Gwarube justified the practice, arguing that publishing results in newspapers does not violate privacy but rather ensures that students can conveniently access their achievements.

    Meanwhile, the department intends to contest the enforcement notice as debates about the PoPI Act and its impact on public education data persist.

