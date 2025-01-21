Adapt IT and Adopt-a-School Foundation celebrate the matric class of 2024

Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube, announced the remarkable achievements of the matric class of 2024, marking a historic milestone with the highest national pass rate ever recorded. According to the Department of Basic Education (DBE), the class of 2024 achieved a national pass rate of 87.3%, surpassing the 82.9% recorded in 2023. This represents an impressive improvement of 4.4%, highlighting the tireless efforts of educators, learners and supporting organisations across the country.

The top five performing learners from Mzomhle Secondary School: Zanisakhe Nxawe, Olwam Bantu, Liyobona Zepe, Zozinini Luvuno, and Hlumile Notununu

The Department of Social Development reports that out of 882,336 registered learners who sat for the 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams, 697,502 were social grant beneficiaries, making up 79% of all registered learners.

Adapt IT Holdings Proprietary Limited (Adapt IT) and Adopt-a-School Foundation (AAS), a partner of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation, congratulated the class of 2024 and extended special recognition to schools within their adoption programme whose learners demonstrated exceptional academic performance. Among these successful schools were Kwazamokuhle Secondary School in Mpumalanga, Modilati Secondary School in Hammanskraal, Lodirile Secondary School in Gauteng, and Mzomhle Secondary School in the Eastern Cape, all supported by Adapt IT.

The provider of specialised software and digitally-led business solutions, Adapt IT, has been instrumental in funding the implementation of Information Communication Technology (ICT) projects in these schools. This initiative has equipped the schools with digital boards, laptops, tablets and ICT training for educators, ensuring effective curriculum integration.

The resources have been invaluable in overcoming significant challenges, such as a lack of textbooks and laboratory materials, ultimately contributing to the schools' strong academic performance. Notably, Kwazamokuhle Secondary School achieved impressive result of 96.8%, Modilati Secondary School recorded an 88% pass rate with a 100% pass rate in mathematics and physics, Lodirile Secondary School achieved outstanding results of 96.8% and Mzomhle Secondary School achieved a pass rate of 85%.

Dire Keamogetswe from Modilati Secondary School earned seven distinctions in mathematics, physical sciences, life sciences, geography, Setswana HL, English FAL, and life orientation. He has already registered for medicine at the University of Pretoria. “I’m passionate about pursuing a career in medicine, specifically neurology. I want to help people with nervous system disorders, like a neighbour I saw who would collapse unexpectedly due to epilepsy. That experience motivated me to work hard and achieve my dream.”

Among the top five learners at Mzomhle Secondary School is 17-year-old Liyobona Zepe, who earned three distinctions in mathematics, physics and life orientation. Liyobona has been admitted to Rhodes University to pursue a Bachelor of Accounting Science degree. Another standout from Mzomhle is 17-year-old Olwam Bantu, who also achieved three distinctions in physical science, mathematics, and life orientation. Olwam has registered at both Rhodes University and the University of Johannesburg to study a Bachelor of Accounting Science degree.

Tiffany Dunsdon, CEO of Adapt IT, expressed her congratulations, saying: "We extend our warmest congratulations to the matric class of 2024 and the educators who have supported them in achieving this record-breaking national pass rate of 87.3%. Your individual successes are the result of years of hard work, perseverance, and commitment to learning. You are the future leaders who will contribute positively to society, and we wish you continued success as you embark on your academic journey and future careers."

Among the top performers from these schools was 17-year-old Sinethemba Nasotha from Lodirile Secondary School, who achieved four distinctions in life sciences, mathematics, geography, and life orientation. Sinethemba has registered to study actuarial science at the University of Johannesburg and engineering at University of Witwatersrand as a second choice.

"These exams were incredibly challenging for me," Sinethemba shared. "I wrote them under difficult circumstances, having lost my father. I struggled with concentration and anxiety, but I had no choice but to push through. Now, with a single mother who works as a cleaner at my school, I hope NFSAS will approve my funding application, as my mom cannot manage alone. I am looking forward to university."

These achievements were also applauded by AAS programme executive Banyana Mohajane, who noted, “These schools continue to shine as models of success, proving that with the right support, learners from disadvantaged backgrounds can achieve excellence.”

The Adopt-a-School Foundation remains committed to fostering such success stories and ensuring that more learners across South Africa have the opportunity to realize their full potential. The organisation looks forward to continuing its partnership with schools, communities, and the Department of Basic Education to build a brighter future for all learners.

Adopt-a-School statistics

Since inception, well over a billion rand has been invested.



Schools adopted: 665



Learners reached: 1,662,305



Educators developed: 34,085



Facilities constructed: 809



Jobs created: 16,207



SMMEs: 2,610



Learners benefitting from visual support: 109,640



Spectacles provided: 5,370



Learners benefitting from Health and Sanitation projects: 22,777



Learners participating in awareness campaigns: 11,172

