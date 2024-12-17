Unstoppable brilliance: BET Software honours special needs matric learners

The 2024 National Senior Certificate results marked a milestone with a record-breaking pass rate of 87.3%. More than 615,000 learners successfully passed, with KwaZulu-Natal securing its place as the second-highest performing province. Differently-abled learners demonstrated remarkable resilience, overcoming challenges to achieve outstanding results in last year's examinations.

Two special needs schools, Open Air School in Glenwood/Berea, and St Martin de Porres Comprehensive School in Port Shepstone achieved an outstanding 100% pass rate – an achievement made possible in part by BET Software’s dedicated support.

Notably, three matriculants from Open Air School ranked first, second, and third among special schools in KwaZulu-Natal. Over the years, BET Software has provided Open Air School with advanced technical learning aids, empowering students with diverse learning needs to thrive academically.

Michael Collins, general manager at BET Software, says the matric results of the company’s beneficiary schools highlight the value of investing in both technology and the unique potential of young learners.

"The exceptional achievements of our beneficiary schools, particularly the top three matrics in the province: Lwazi Makhathini, Ziyaad Arumugam, and Lindokuhle Gwala from Open Air School, demonstrate BET Software’s commitment to driving meaningful progress in education,” he explained.

Lwazi Makhathini was first in KZN, under the special schools’ category

Lwazi Makhathini from Inanda, Durban, obtained seven distinctions.

“Matric was hard work and it was really satisfying to see all my efforts and hard work pay off. I encourage the Class of 2025 to be disciplined. You can do it. And don't be afraid to ask for help,” he said.

Ziyaad Arumugam came second in KZN, under the special schools’ category

Ziyaad Arumugam, from Phoenix, Durban, scored three distinctions.

“I used my glasses and a magnifier during exams, which helped significantly. The people around me played a very big role in my success. My teachers always went the extra mile giving me enough study material and reassuring me that I can do it,” he said.

BET Software extends its heartfelt congratulations to all matric learners.



