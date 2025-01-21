Western Cape to hire 477 teachers for 2025 as number of learners increase

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has announced that the provincial department will fill 477 teaching posts this year to accommodate the increasing number of learners and the new schools opening this year.

“During my Adjustment Budget Speech in December 2024, I said that we would need to make provision for these new schools and new classrooms to have teachers and that we are considering all available options ahead of the 2025 school year.

“I said that we would fight for our teachers, and we continue to do so,” said Western Cape Education MEC David Maynier.

Through further budget reprioritisation, Maynier said the provincial department is now able to make up to 477 new “growth posts” available to schools.

The annual 10th-day snap survey will confirm the number of additional learners in the system, and posts will be allocated to both new and existing schools that have accepted significant numbers of extra learners.

“While this decision will have further implications for our budget deficit, our new and existing schools must have the resources they need to accommodate additional learners in 2025,” Maynier said.

The MEC stressed that the provincial education system continues to grow and that they are taking steps to accommodate the increase in learner numbers this year, despite severe budget constraints.

To create more space for learners, the provincial department is working to complete nine new schools and 265 additional classrooms in total for learners in the 2025 school year.

This includes six new schools and 180 classrooms for January 2025.

Meanwhile, the WCED has cut over 2,000 teaching posts due to a R3.8bn budget shortfall.

First day of school

On Wednesday, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and the MEC visited Timour Hall Primary School in Plumstead to welcome learners to the 2025 school year.

The province has over 1.2 million learners in public schools this year, with 107,000 Grade 1s entering “big school” for the first time, and 100,000 Grade 8s starting their high school career.

Winde told Grade 1s and their loved ones that it was alright to be a bit nervous on their first day of school but assured them that there is always someone to help them.

“Do not be afraid to ask for help. If you put in the effort, you will reap the rewards. However, at the same time remember to also make time to have some fun too. By creating a balance between your schoolwork and playtime you will be able to achieve so much more.”

The premier also thanked the parents and caregivers for prioritising their child’s education.

“Succeeding at school is not just up to our learners, it is about the community of care that they receive from you, our communities, and of course our dedicated teachers, principals, and the whole team that supports education in this province. This province’s success and our commitment to driving economic prosperity and more jobs in the future continues with these learners who start school today,” he said.

Admissions

As of 14 January 2025, the province has allocated places for 118 914, or 98%, of the learners for whom applications were received for Grades 1 and 8 for the 2025 school year by 31 December 2024.

Placement is in progress for 2 478, or 2%, of Grade 1 and 8 learners.

However, since the start of the year, new extremely late applications have been received for over 300 Grade 1 and 8 learners for the current school year.

“We understand that this is a stressful and anxious period for parents who are waiting for a place, and we are asking parents to work with us as we try to accommodate their children as soon as possible.

“We urge any parent who has not yet applied for the 2025 school year to do so immediately at their education district office.”

The district office details are available at https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/admissions-officials.