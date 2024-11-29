Education Higher Education
    Institutions accepting late applications for 2025

    Issued by FundiConnect
    29 Nov 2024
    29 Nov 2024
    If you’ve missed the regular application deadlines for most South African universities and TVET colleges, don’t worry – there’s still time! Several institutions are accepting late applications for 2025, giving you the chance to secure your spot for the new academic year.
    Institutions accepting late applications for 2025

    The team at FundiConnect has compiled a guide to help you navigate the late application process. Here’s everything you need to know to get started before it’s too late!

    1. Universities that accept late applications for 2025

    South African universities are known for their strict deadlines, but some institutions are more lenient, providing a window of opportunity for late applicants. Here’s a look at universities still accepting applications:

    University of Mpumalanga (UMP)

    UMP offers late application options for students applying for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

    • Undergraduate closing date: 30 November 2024

    • Postgraduate closing dates:

      • Honours, advanced diplomas, and postgraduate diplomas: 15 January 2025

      • Master’s and doctoral programmes: 31 January 2025

    Application fees:

    • South African citizens: R200
    • SADC applicants: R400
    • International applicants outside Africa: R550

    Walter Sisulu University (WSU)

    WSU has extended its application deadlines for master’s and PhD students until February 2025.

    Applicants must use the university’s online application platform and prepare the following:

    • Personal details (ID number, address, etc.)
    • Details of next of kin and account payer
    • A valid email address

    Application fee: None

    Universities of technology accepting late applications for 2025

    While many universities of technology have already closed their application windows, a few institutions remain open:

    Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT)

    CPUT is still accepting late applications for select programmes.

    • Late applications are open to:

      • Students who missed regular deadlines
      • Transfers from other institutions
      • Returning CPUT students
      • Applicants for advanced diplomas and postgraduate studies

    Spaces are limited, so it’s crucial to apply early!

    Application fees:

    • Online applications: Free
    • Hard copy applications: R100

    TVET Colleges open for late applications in 2025

    TVET colleges across South Africa are well-known for their accessibility and variety of vocational courses. Some are still accepting late applications:

    Central Johannesburg TVET College

    • Closing date: 5 February 2025
    • Offers both full-time and part-time courses, with an easy online application process.

    Application fee: None

    False Bay TVET College

    • Closing date for NC(V) programmes: 29 November 2024
    • Renowned for its modern facilities and student-focused approach.

    Application fee: None

    Year-Round TVET College Applications

    Many TVET colleges offer rolling admissions, meaning you can apply throughout the year. These include:

    • Capricorn TVET College
    • Coastal TVET College
    • Ekurhuleni East TVET College
    • Gert Sibande TVET College, and many more.

    For the full list of TVET colleges and their deadlines, visit FundiConnect.

    Don’t miss out – apply now!

    Late applications are a second chance to secure your spot in a higher education institution for 2025. Whether you’re exploring university options, considering a career-focused path at a TVET college, or planning for postgraduate studies, now is the time to act.

    For more information, visit www.fundiconnect.co.za. You can also follow FundiConnect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

    TVET colleges, FundiConnect
    FundiConnect
    FundiConnect is South Africa's largest online student support platform, providing students with information about institutions, studies, careers, funding, products, and career resources.
