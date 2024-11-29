Institutions accepting late applications for 2025

The team at FundiConnect has compiled a guide to help you navigate the late application process. Here’s everything you need to know to get started before it’s too late!

1. Universities that accept late applications for 2025

South African universities are known for their strict deadlines, but some institutions are more lenient, providing a window of opportunity for late applicants. Here’s a look at universities still accepting applications:

University of Mpumalanga (UMP)

UMP offers late application options for students applying for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

Undergraduate closing date: 30 November 2024

30 November 2024 Postgraduate closing dates: Honours, advanced diplomas, and postgraduate diplomas: 15 January 2025

Master’s and doctoral programmes: 31 January 2025



Application fees:

South African citizens: R200



SADC applicants: R400



International applicants outside Africa: R550

Walter Sisulu University (WSU)

WSU has extended its application deadlines for master’s and PhD students until February 2025.

Applicants must use the university’s online application platform and prepare the following:

Personal details (ID number, address, etc.)



Details of next of kin and account payer



A valid email address

Application fee: None

Universities of technology accepting late applications for 2025

While many universities of technology have already closed their application windows, a few institutions remain open:

Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT)

CPUT is still accepting late applications for select programmes.

Late applications are open to: Students who missed regular deadlines

Transfers from other institutions

Returning CPUT students

Applicants for advanced diplomas and postgraduate studies



Spaces are limited, so it’s crucial to apply early!

Application fees:

Online applications: Free



Hard copy applications: R100

TVET Colleges open for late applications in 2025

TVET colleges across South Africa are well-known for their accessibility and variety of vocational courses. Some are still accepting late applications:

Central Johannesburg TVET College

Closing date: 5 February 2025



5 February 2025 Offers both full-time and part-time courses, with an easy online application process.

Application fee: None

False Bay TVET College

Closing date for NC(V) programmes: 29 November 2024



29 November 2024 Renowned for its modern facilities and student-focused approach.

Application fee: None

Year-Round TVET College Applications

Many TVET colleges offer rolling admissions, meaning you can apply throughout the year. These include:

Capricorn TVET College



Coastal TVET College



Ekurhuleni East TVET College



Gert Sibande TVET College, and many more.

For the full list of TVET colleges and their deadlines, visit FundiConnect.

Don’t miss out – apply now!

Late applications are a second chance to secure your spot in a higher education institution for 2025. Whether you’re exploring university options, considering a career-focused path at a TVET college, or planning for postgraduate studies, now is the time to act.

For more information, visit www.fundiconnect.co.za.




