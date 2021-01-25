Industries

    Applications and nominations for deputy public protector open

    2 Feb 2024
    2 Feb 2024
    Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services is calling for applications and nominations for the position of deputy public protector (DPP).
    Image source: Evgenyi Lastochkin –
    Image source: Evgenyi Lastochkin – 123RF.com

    This after the former incumbent, Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, was appointed to the post of public protector in November 2023.

    The requirements for the person who will take up the mantle are as follows:

    • Is admitted as an advocate or an attorney and has, for a cumulative period of at least 10 years after having been so admitted, practiced as an advocate or an attorney; or
    • Is qualified to be admitted as an advocate or an attorney and has, for a cumulative period of at least 10 years after having so qualified, lectured in law at a university; or
    • Has specialised knowledge of or experience in, for a cumulative period of at least 10 years, the administration of justice, public administration or public finance; or
    • Has, for a cumulative period of at least 10 years, been a member of Parliament; or
    • Has acquired any combination of experience mentioned in paragraphs (a) to (d), for a cumulative period of at least 10 years.

    The committee said: “The DPP is appointed by the President on the recommendation of the National Assembly for such a period as the President may determine at the time of such appointment, but not exceeding seven years. The DPP may at the end of his or her term be reappointed for one additional term.”

    Photo: @PublicProtectorSouthAfrica Source: Facebook
    President Ramaphosa appoints Advocate Gcaleka as Public Protector

    1 Nov 2023

    The nominations or applications must contain a CV providing the nominee or applicant’s:

    • Full name, ID number and gender;
    • Contact details, including physical address, telephone/cell phone number and email address;
    • Relevant previous work experience (including relevant dates and organisations concerned); and
    • Academic qualifications.

    The committee explained that when nominating a candidate, the nomination must include “the full name, address/email address and contact details of the person or organisation making the nomination and a signed acceptance of the nomination by the nominee”.

    “[A] list of all the nominations/applications received will be published in order to allow members of the public to comment on the suitability of candidates. The shortlisted candidates will be subjected to a screening process,” the committee said.

    Nominations or applications can be sent to: Vhonani Ramaano at az.vog.tnemailrap@ycnacavppD by 4pm on 16 February while further enquiries can be addressed to Ramaano on 083 709 8427.

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za


