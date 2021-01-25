Applications and nominations for deputy public protector open

This after the former incumbent, Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, was appointed to the post of public protector in November 2023.
The requirements for the person who will take up the mantle are as follows:
The committee said: “The DPP is appointed by the President on the recommendation of the National Assembly for such a period as the President may determine at the time of such appointment, but not exceeding seven years. The DPP may at the end of his or her term be reappointed for one additional term.”
The nominations or applications must contain a CV providing the nominee or applicant’s:
The committee explained that when nominating a candidate, the nomination must include “the full name, address/email address and contact details of the person or organisation making the nomination and a signed acceptance of the nomination by the nominee”.
“[A] list of all the nominations/applications received will be published in order to allow members of the public to comment on the suitability of candidates. The shortlisted candidates will be subjected to a screening process,” the committee said.
Nominations or applications can be sent to: Vhonani Ramaano at az.vog.tnemailrap@ycnacavppD by 4pm on 16 February while further enquiries can be addressed to Ramaano on 083 709 8427.
