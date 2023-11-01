Industries

President Ramaphosa appoints Advocate Gcaleka as Public Protector

1 Nov 2023
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Advocate Nompilo Kholeka Gcaleka as Public Protector of the Republic of South Africa for a non-renewable term of seven years with effect from 1 November 2023.
Photo: @PublicProtectorSouthAfrica Source: Facebook
Photo: @PublicProtectorSouthAfrica Source: Facebook

The President appointed Gcaleka in terms of section 193(4) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa and on the recommendation of the National Assembly.

“The President wishes Advocate Gcaleka well in her position and trust that she will serve the people of South Africa with honor and dedication,” the Presidency said in a statement.

National Assembly recommends Adv Kholeka Gcaleka as Public Protector
National Assembly recommends Adv Kholeka Gcaleka as Public Protector

By 19 Oct 2023

SOURCE

SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
Read more: Public Protector, Kholeka Gcaleka

