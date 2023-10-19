Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesIMC ConferenceWomen's MonthBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Capital LegacyLexisNexisEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Legislation News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


National Assembly recommends Adv Kholeka Gcaleka as Public Protector

19 Oct 2023
Karabo LedwabaBy: Karabo Ledwaba
Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka has been recommended as South Africa's new Public Protector, as officially confirmed by the National Assembly on Thursday. Gcaleka who has been acting in the position since last year must be officially elected by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka. Source: Supplied.
Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka. Source: Supplied.

Gcaleka received the necessary 60% vote, with 244 votes in favour of her election. However according to reports, members from the DA, EFF, UDM, ATM, COPE, and PAC did not participate in the vote, while the UDM, COPE, and PAC were absent from the proceedings.

Historic event

This comes after Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's removal last month, which marked a historic event, as she was the first head of a Chapter nine institution to be ousted.

Earlier this week Mkhwebane joined the Economic Freedom Fighters and said she should be given a place of authority in the political party.

"I think I will be contributing a lot. I'm an expert in good governance, I am an expert in service delivery-related issues. The EFF has a voice out there, I will be bringing my experience, hence I say I will be working with the communities," said Mkhwebane.

Source: Twitter/@ApostleDeza. Suspended public prosecutor, advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Mkhwebane calls for legal representation in her fight to hold office

6 Apr 2023

According to the Public Protector's office, Gcaleka holds a LLB from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and a LLM Degree in Commercial Law from the University of Johannesburg.

Experience

She has previously held the role of special advisor to the Ministers in the Departments of Public Service and Administration, Home Affairs, and Finance. Her areas of expertise include: administration, legal matters, legislation and policy development, strategy, compliance, and governance.

Furthermore, she played a crucial role in the Committee of Enquiry, which investigated the state of municipalities throughout Gauteng, and also contributed her expertise to various boards.

Her career began in 2004 when she joined the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as a young prosecutor. She has a special interest in gender-based violence and human trafficking.

Backlash

DA Shadow Minister of Justice and Constitutional development and MP Adv Glynnis Breytenbach said Gcaleka is not ready for the top job.

"This time around, with respect to all candidates, the process delivered a crop of potential candidates who were fundamentally so far below par for a job of this magnitude, leaving the Ad Hoc committee, in my view, with no choice but to abort the process and re-advertise the position. Not one single candidate of the 8 shortlisted, in our view, met even all the minimum standards."

NextOptions
Karabo Ledwaba
Karabo Ledwaba's articles

About Karabo Ledwaba

Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
Read more: National Assembly, Public Protector, elected, advocate, EFF, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, Kholeka Gcaleka, Karabo Ledwaba

Related

Lungi Molefe is a senior art director. Source: Supplied.
#BehindtheSelfie: Lungi Molefe, senior art director at IMA SA18 hours ago
Natalie Celani is the marketing and innovation director at Diageo. Source: Supplied.
Natalie Celani, marketing & innovation director at Diageo celebrates 20 years in alcohol industry2 days ago
Source:
Death toll adds up as journalists die in Israel and Palestine conflict3 days ago
Hanno Botha is Ford SA's marketing communications manager. Source: Supplied.
#BehindtheSelfie: Hanno Botha, Ford SA's marketing communications manager11 Oct 2023
Source:
City Press denies 'brown envelope' allegations11 Oct 2023
Gregory Edwards, Sbusiso Gumbi, Iris Fynn and Jolene Roelofse in conversation. Source: Karabo Ledwaba.
#Loeries2023: Bridging the gap by empowering African creativity10 Oct 2023
DJ Sbu in conversation with SABC's head of content Lala Tuku and head of African Language Station Sbongi Ngcobo. Source: Karabo Ledwaba.
#Loeries2023: Is the SABC still relevant in the digital age?6 Oct 2023
The ARB ruled that children should not be exposed to the ad. Source: Supplied.
ARB says Fear F*kol billboard must be changed or taken down5 Oct 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz