National Assembly recommends Adv Kholeka Gcaleka as Public Protector

Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka has been recommended as South Africa's new Public Protector, as officially confirmed by the National Assembly on Thursday. Gcaleka who has been acting in the position since last year must be officially elected by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka. Source: Supplied.

Gcaleka received the necessary 60% vote, with 244 votes in favour of her election. However according to reports, members from the DA, EFF, UDM, ATM, COPE, and PAC did not participate in the vote, while the UDM, COPE, and PAC were absent from the proceedings.

Historic event

This comes after Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's removal last month, which marked a historic event, as she was the first head of a Chapter nine institution to be ousted.

Earlier this week Mkhwebane joined the Economic Freedom Fighters and said she should be given a place of authority in the political party.

"I think I will be contributing a lot. I'm an expert in good governance, I am an expert in service delivery-related issues. The EFF has a voice out there, I will be bringing my experience, hence I say I will be working with the communities," said Mkhwebane.

According to the Public Protector's office, Gcaleka holds a LLB from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and a LLM Degree in Commercial Law from the University of Johannesburg.

Experience

She has previously held the role of special advisor to the Ministers in the Departments of Public Service and Administration, Home Affairs, and Finance. Her areas of expertise include: administration, legal matters, legislation and policy development, strategy, compliance, and governance.

Furthermore, she played a crucial role in the Committee of Enquiry, which investigated the state of municipalities throughout Gauteng, and also contributed her expertise to various boards.

Her career began in 2004 when she joined the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as a young prosecutor. She has a special interest in gender-based violence and human trafficking.

Backlash

DA Shadow Minister of Justice and Constitutional development and MP Adv Glynnis Breytenbach said Gcaleka is not ready for the top job.

"This time around, with respect to all candidates, the process delivered a crop of potential candidates who were fundamentally so far below par for a job of this magnitude, leaving the Ad Hoc committee, in my view, with no choice but to abort the process and re-advertise the position. Not one single candidate of the 8 shortlisted, in our view, met even all the minimum standards."