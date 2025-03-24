Subscribe & Follow
Beyond the disclaimer sign: mitigating slip-and-fall liability in public spaces
Garth Duncan & Chandni Gopal
Stop being marketers... Start being storytellers!
Aleksandra Surogina
Graduates welcome EFF proposal of Bill aimed at settling student university debt
On 25 February 2025, Economic Freedom Fighters member of Parliament and former party Student Command president Sihle Lonzi proposed a Student Debt Relief Bill to ease the financial burden on students.
Source: Unsplash
Gazetted for public comment, the Bill aims to tackle the payment of university debts, a move widely welcomed by graduates struggling with outstanding fees.
The Bill seeks to create a Student Debt Relief Fund. In terms of the draft Bill, students may apply to the fund to have their university debt paid off if they pass their academics, allowing them to graduate or receive their qualifications.
Source: Daily Maverick
Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.
Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
