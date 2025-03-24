Education Higher Education
    Education Higher Education

    Graduates welcome EFF proposal of Bill aimed at settling student university debt

    On 25 February 2025, Economic Freedom Fighters member of Parliament and former party Student Command president Sihle Lonzi proposed a Student Debt Relief Bill to ease the financial burden on students.
    By Siyabonga Goni
    24 Mar 2025
    24 Mar 2025
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    Gazetted for public comment, the Bill aims to tackle the payment of university debts, a move widely welcomed by graduates struggling with outstanding fees.

    The Bill seeks to create a Student Debt Relief Fund. In terms of the draft Bill, students may apply to the fund to have their university debt paid off if they pass their academics, allowing them to graduate or receive their qualifications.

    Continue reading on Daily Maverick...

    Source: Daily Maverick

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
