EFF seeks to curb alcohol ads with proposed bill

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has introduced a Private Member’s Bill in the National Assembly that seeks to ban alcohol advertising across all forms of media in South Africa.

Restricting brands

The proposed Liquor Amendment Bill, brought forward by EFF MP Veronica Mente, aims to amend the Liquor Act of 2003 by prohibiting the advertising, promotion, and product placement of alcohol. It also seeks to restrict the use of brand elements, company names, or sponsorships linked to alcohol at organised events.

♦️Must Read♦️ EFF introduces private member bill in the National Assembly to ban alcohol advertising. — What these adverts conceal are the devastating consequences of excessive consumption: broken families, high levels of gender-based violence, road fatalities, and the… pic.twitter.com/cJ7MNxmnAM

— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 8, 2025

According to the party, the Bill is designed to prioritise public health and social stability over the profits of alcohol companies. The EFF argues that widespread marketing has normalised alcohol consumption and positioned it as a marker of success, sport, and leisure — with harmful consequences.

“Bright and attractive adverts target even young children, who grow up associating alcohol with success, sport, and leisure,” the EFF said in a statement.

The party highlighted the social costs of alcohol abuse, pointing to broken families, rising levels of gender-based violence, road deaths, and pressure on the public health system. It argued that corporations avoid accountability through “slick advertising and irresponsible promotion,” while society bears the burden of alcohol-related harm.

Alcohol abuse

The EFF has called on the Speaker of the National Assembly to refer the Bill to the Portfolio Committee on Trade, Industry and Competition and urged the committee to fast-track its processing. “Parliament must demonstrate seriousness in responding to the crisis of alcohol abuse by ensuring that this Bill proceeds without obstruction,” the party said.

The EFF also appealed to all political parties, civil society organisations, and communities to support the legislation. “We urge parents, educators, and communities who care about the future of South Africa to back this Bill,” it added.

If passed, the legislation would mark a significant shift in South Africa’s regulatory framework, placing sweeping restrictions on alcohol advertising similar to those already applied to tobacco products.