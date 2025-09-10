Meet the 2025 Prism Young Voices cohort

The Public Relations Institute of South Africa (Prisa) and Prisms Young Voices committee have revealed the 2025 Prism Young Voices.

Showcasing an exceptional group of emerging communicators and leaders who are well on their way to make a significant impact in the public relations industries across Africa.

The selected young voices reflect a very diverse and dynamic mix of talent, united by their passion for storytelling, people and innovative communication interventions. Aligned with this year’s Prisms Awards theme, "The Human Factor," the cohort embodies the raw humanity behind every communication - authenticity, empathy, and human-driven narratives that cut through the noise in the rapidly evolving PR industry.

“A huge congratulations to each and every professional who sent through their application, and an even bigger congratulations to the selected young voices, I am excited and looking forward to the experience they will be receiving through the judging and mentorship process," says Paul Reynell, Prisa deputy president and chief judge of the 2025 Prisms Awards.

Meet the chosen Young Voices:

Ashla Mogane, junior campaign lead at Eclipse Communications, Johannesburg

Philani Mokoena, senior associate architect - Digital, DNA Architects,Johannesburg

Thulisa Mvandaba, public relations account manager, Havas South Africa, Johannesburg

Themba Msibi, public relations intern, Magna Carta, Johannesburg

Thando Xaba, marketing assistant (Faculty of Humanity) at the University Johannesburg, Johannesburg

Tinyiko Nkuna, final-year BA strategic communication student at the University of Johannesburg

Malaika Ditabo, media researcher at the City of Tshwane , Johannesburg

Rethabile Molehe, third year student at the Vaal University of Technology, Free State

Bongiwe Mlambo, final year student at the Durban University of Technology, Durban

Zemvelo Ndlovu, head research and strategy at Brandscapers Africa, Johannesburg

“We received over 20 applications, but nothing could have prepared me and the committee for the tough decision we faced when reviewing the amazing pool of entries,” says Ayanda Siswana, Prisms Young Voices 2025 programme lead.

“I am truly excited to meet and engage with our chosen 10 candidates. I have no doubt their voices will be heard, but most importantly, I look forward to seeing them learn and grow throughout the judging and mentorship process.”